Dog the Bounty Hunter once bailed out an Oscar-winning actor for a very selfish reason

The actor was arrested in New Orleans in 2011 on accusations of domestic abuse and disturbing the peace.

As per police reports, Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage was arrested in New Orleans in 2011 on accusations of domestic abuse and disturbing the peace. After a furious dispute with his third wife, Alice Kim, Cage became upset and lost his temper, going on a rampage, pounding nearby cars in the French Quarter. Following his arrest, an unexpected ally helped Cage. Duane 'Dog' Chapman a.k.a Dog the Bounty Hunter, stepped in and helped Cage get bail.

Duane Chapman on June 28, 2015, in Malone, New York. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson)

As reported by E! News, the reality star, who paid Cage's $11,000 bond, at the time shared, "Media from around the world have been requesting interviews with me today after reports surfaced... I am a truly dedicated fan of Mr. Cage and will not be granting any interviews about my client as I wish to respect his privacy." As reported by People Magazine, Chapman continued, "I performed my duties as a bail bondsman and not in connection with our show. This is what I do for a living. There are two sides to my job: I release my clients after they have been arrested, and pick them up if they don't show up in court. I do not believe the latter will be the case for Mr. Cage."

My guy just walked out of the jail

damn new Orleans 8 hours holy cow that's a lot of time toProcess one guy — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 16, 2011

Following Cage's bail, Chapman's wife also tweeted, "My guy just walked out of the jail. Damn. New Orleans 8 hours, holy cow, that's a lot of time to process one guy." It's interesting to note that until that day, Chapman and Cage had never met. According to reports, Chapman helped Cage because his reality show, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' was facing a sharp decline in viewership. The news of Chapman's surprise rescue went viral on the internet, and the attention that followed gave him the boost he needed. However, as reported by The Things, Cage did not benefit from the additional media craze.

As reported by CBS News, commenting on the arrest, an NOPD spokesman, Officer Garry Flot, shared, "Around 11:30 p.m. last night Cage was arguing with his wife in the 600 block of Dumaine Street. He and his wife were standing in front of a residence that he insisted was the property the couple was renting." He added that when Cage’s wife disagreed, he grabbed her by the upper arm and dragged her toward what he thought was the right address. Despite the forceful gesture, there were no visible injuries on her arm. Moments later, an officer, alerted by concerned bystanders, arrived on the scene. Upon assessing the situation, the officer quickly noticed that Cage appeared to be extremely drunk. When the officer instructed Cage to get out of the cab, the actor started yelling. Soon after, he was taken into custody and transported to Central Lock-Up.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t Cage’s first clash with the law in New Orleans. A few months before this incident, he was escorted out of Stella!, a well-known French Quarter bistro, following a brawl inside. According to multiple sources, the New Orleans Police Department had to intervene and remove Cage from the scene. Although a window was shattered during the altercation, no charges were pressed.