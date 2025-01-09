Dog the Bounty Hunter cut one food item out of his diet after pulmonary embolism: "I had a..."

Chapman said, “...I’m supposed to relax and not run down someone...I probably couldn’t even because you can feel it.”

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, known for his fearless pursuit of justice, once faced a life-threatening health scare that forced him to re-evaluate his lifestyle. In 2019, Chapman was hospitalized for chest pains, later diagnosed as a pulmonary embolism—a severe condition caused by blood clots blocking arteries in the lungs. This shocking episode nudged Chapman to make prominent changes to safeguard his health, starting with his diet. According to studies, Pulmonary embolism is a silent but deadly condition and approximately 15% of cases can be fatal.

Champan’s journey began with denial. Initially mistaking his symptoms for a heart attack, he was reluctant to seek medical care. He confessed, “I thought I had a heart attack. I’m like, 'Beth, please quit squeezing my heart, please.' I thought it was it.” His late wife, Beth Chapman, who passed away earlier that year from cancer, lingered in his thoughts. He revealed that he initially walked out of the hospital, agitated by the treatment he received, as reported by People magazine.

However, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a renowned doctor intervened requesting Chapman to return. Dr. Oz warned, “You’re a ticking time bomb…You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. Fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from doctor, that means you have to do your own doctoring.” He added, “I’m supposed to relax and not run down someone…I probably couldn’t even because you can feel it.” Eventually, Chapman heeded the advice and realized the gravity of the situation.

But it was a wake-up call he needed. As per Men'sHealth, determined to take control of his health, Chapman made lifestyle adjustments. One of the most notable changes was to cut out “everything white” from his diet. This meant eliminating processed foods like white sugar, white flour, and bread. Such foods are often linked to inflammation and poor heart health. Chapman explained this dietary shift was a part of his commitment to improve his heart health. While some white foods, like cauliflower and certain fish, remain healthy options, his focus was on avoiding harmful processed items. This change came alongside other efforts, including taking blood thinners and his attempt to quit smoking. He said, “I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now.”

Duane "Dog" Chapman during March of Dimes Honolulu Fundraiser in Honolulu. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lucy Pemoni)

Dr. Oz emphasized the emotional toll of losing Beth. He exclaimed, “[Duane] was fearful. Beth had been his north star. She was the one who would go with him and keep him balanced so he could deal with these things. Losing her took away his biggest support.” But with a little push and a few encouraging words Chapman was back on track. He exclaimed, “Once this goes away, I am 100 percent. I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it.”