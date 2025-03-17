Jimmy Fallon has a syndrome named after him and the reason actually makes sense

"How the f**k did Jimmy Fallon get The Tonight Show?" said an enraged fan while discussing about Jimmy Fallon syndrome

Ever since Jimmy Fallon made his remarkable debut on 'The Tonight Show,' he has been climbing the ladder of success. From conducting engaging interviews to having a ball of time with his guests, Fallon has carved out a special place in the hearts of fans. However, no one expected that a syndrome would bear his name. Yet, given his signature antics, the reason seems rather fitting.

Jimmy Fallon attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

For context, Jimmy Fallon syndrome refers to the feeling of being the only one who dislikes or criticizes something or someone who is widely loved or praised. This usually stems from remembering a time when that person or thing was perceived as unimpressive or lacking in quality, as per Urban Dictionary. Or, in other words, the syndrome refers to the phenomenon of initially disliking someone for their past shortcomings but later forgetting those reasons and embracing them, as per The Things. So how did Fallon end up with a syndrome named after him?

The term emerged due to Fallon's history on 'Saturday Night Live,' where he frequently broke character and was criticized for being unfunny. However, as Fallon transitioned to hosting 'The Tonight Show,' he reinvented his public image. Over time, many of the same people who once found him irritating now praised him, seemingly forgetting why they had disliked him in the first place.

The Internet also shared their opinion about Jimmy Fallon syndrome under a Reddit thread. A comment says, "It's a reference to the fact that when he first started on Late Night, the show received a lot of criticism. It got better as it went on, and by the time he inherited 'The Tonight Show,' he was beloved. It’s probably also meant to reference the string of comedies he made in the 00s, which were generally regarded as being pretty lackluster." Another said, "How the f**k did Jimmy Fallon get The Tonight Show?? Nobody else must not have wanted it." While another states, "There was a time where he was being used to host every shitty awards ceremony, and people started to call it that."

For the uninformed, Fallon was a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live' from 1998 to 2004 and became known for his comedic sketches, including the popular Bee Gees-themed Barry Gibb Talk Show with Justin Timberlake, as per NBC Los Angeles. However, his tenure at the comedy show was not without controversies, as Fallon had to apologize for wearing blackface in a 'Saturday Night Live' skit. The host received major backlash for wearing blackface while impersonating comedian Chris Rock in the resurfaced clip, as per BBC.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and leading to widespread criticism. Addressing the controversy, Fallon acknowledged his mistake, stating, "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface." He expressed regret, adding, "There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."