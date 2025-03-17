Fans convinced Travis Kelce's mom can’t stand Taylor Swift after awkward interview: "The eye roll..."

Travis Kelce's mom Donna's icy response to Taylor Swift questions during an interview has fans convinced she’s not a fan

It looks like Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, is not a Swiftie! While appearing on an October 2023 episode of the 'Today Show' in the United States, Donna was seen answering a bunch of questions about her son Travis' new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and their romance. Around the same time, Swift showed her support for her NFL boyfriend by attending two of his Kansas City Chiefs games. Soon after, several clips of the couple laughing and getting cozy went viral on social media. During an interview, hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie couldn’t resist asking Donna about her son Travis' love life, eager to get some inside details on his relationship with Swift.

In the episode, Kotb asked Donna, "Well, it's been fun watching you on the box. We only could see you at home on our television. Was that the first time you met Taylor?" In her response, Donna said, "Uhh, yeah. It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me and I was in the box with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life." As per Rova, Guthrie chimed in and questioned Donna about Swift, "What was she like? What was it? I mean, you got to know her a little bit just through a couple of games. How was it?" to which Donna replied, "It was okay."

Later in the episode, Kotb and Guthrie shared their personal experiences with Swift and gushed over the 14-time Grammy winner. Kotb quipped, "We both met her, and we have always been delighted by her." According to Today, Guthrie asked Donna, "Did Travis say, mom if you get on 'The Today Show' and start spilling the beans, you get a little warning?" to which Donna retorted, "It's not so much a warning as it's his personal life. I'll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them, but they're men now and they have their own lives. There isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It's just not gonna happen."

Soon after, Kotb asked Donna, "Did you ever try to set your kids in?" to which Donna responded, "No, nope, never. I don't give them advice. They have to sink or swim on their own and make their own mistakes and their own wonderful accomplishments in life." Then, Kotb cross-questioned Donna, "Was that your parenting style when you were raising them?" In her response, Donna said, "The more they could be in the decision process, the better. I think it's important that you follow them."

Once the episode aired, the fans couldn't stop talking about Donna's hesitant answer about Swift. One social media user wrote, "She doesn’t like Taylor or at least the situation. She hates her. Good mother, holding her tongue." Followed by a second user who penned, "She’s not impressed with a Taylor or anyone else she doesn’t know like that. If you ask me she looked detached and annoyed by Taylor in the box. Taylor was doing too much!" Another person stated, "I love how she rolls her eyes at the Taylor questions & comments. Lol she doesn’t seem to be a huge fan, lol." A fourth user commented, "Doesn’t seem like mama kelce is a swiftie." A fan exclaimed, "I can’t decide what “ok” with Taylor meant. Then the eye roll. Being asked, I’m sure, and hoopla. But “She was very nice. and she is very successful and accomplished.” Would have been the generous line. Not a Taylor Swift music fan or anything. Just interesting, as a football fan."