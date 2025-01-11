Diddy teaming up with a fan-favorite 'Squid Game' actor is a crossover nobody saw coming

There's a surprising link between P Diddy and a 'Squid Game' actor that not many people know

Sean John Combs (P Diddy) and 'Squid Game' are antonyms! I mean, who would even think about associating them together? But there's a surprising link between the two that not many people know. For the unversed, Diddy, who is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, was ordered held without bail when he was first arrested back in September, but, his legal team appealed the decision multiple times, as per CBS News. On the other hand, 'Squid Game' just dropped its Season 2, breaking a Netflix milestone by becoming the most watched. However, the connection between the two is surprising.

A photo of P Diddy from Grammy Awards (Image Source: Getty Images)

Turns out, a beloved 'Squid Game' actor was set to appear in the 'Rush Hour' franchise with Diddy. The actor in discussion is Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man, aka Player 001. Who would have thought? Byun-hun's mysterious yet charming personality is something we'd loved to see in 'Rush Hour'. While Byung-hun couldn't appear 'Rush Hour' 4 alongside Diddy, the duo appeared together in an epic parody trailer for the movie leaving fans in splits, as reported by Fandomwire.

The hilarious trailer mixes entertainment with comedy as Byung-hun and Diddy's chemistry really shines. It imagines a wild 'Rush Hour' and 'Face/Off' crossover, with Diddy as Detective Carter, who "plays by his own rules," and Squid Game’s Byung-hun as Detective Lee, "a master from the East." Things get even crazier when they’re forced to "switch faces" to rescue the Korean ambassador’s daughter, who's been kidnapped. The face swap leaves them stuck in each other's bodies, voices, and even characters. Bizarre? We know! (that's the charm). When they confront the kidnapper, Choi, he questions their disguise, saying, "I already know both of your faces, so how does changing them work?" The absurdity peaks when Choi reveals he’s actually the Chief, played by Richard Tyson, setting up a hilarious climax.

Even though Rush Hour 4's cancellation was a missed opportunity for Byung-hun, the talented actor continues to make a name for himself, leaving a lasting impression on the fans and critics. Byung-hun is well-known for playing Storm Shadow in 'GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra' and its sequel, 'GI Joe: Retaliation', as per The Tab. The actor continued to make his presence in the action genre with standout performances as he later joined the star-studded cast of 'RED' 2. Additionally, Byung-hun shared the screen with Hollywood legends Bruce Willis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, and John Malkovich.

Building his action-packed portfolio further, Byung-hun took on a pivotal role in 2015's 'Terminator Genisys', where he played the antagonist character, a shapeshifting prototype Terminator composed of mimetic poly-alloy. While the film failed to make big bucks at the box office, Byung-hun was highly praised for his acting chops.