Tom Cruise was oddly calm when he was asked a Scientology question on red carpet: "I wouldn't..."

The organization (Scientology) has long been criticized for its secrecy and alleged financial demands.

Tom Cruise is well-known for his association with Scientology, but he rarely addresses questions about it publicly. However, in one interview, the Hollywood star faced an unexpected question about Scientology, and instead of dodging it, he responded to it. Even more surprising was that he remained calm and composed while answering it. Cruise was hit with an unexpected question during the UK premiere of 'Jack Reacher 2.' Momentarily taken aback, he even asked the interviewer to repeat the question. But despite the surprise, he managed to keep his composure.

A screenshot of Tom Cruise answering a question related to Scientology. (Image Source: YouTube | Daily Mail World)

The interviewer asked, "I'm going to ask you about another movie that's in the cinema as well. It is Louis Theroux's movie, My Scientology Movie." Cruise asked him to repeat the question. The interviewer then said, "What do you think about people still making these movies? Do you care at all?" As reported by Daily Mail, Cruise answered the question and said, “It's something that has helped me incredibly in my life. I've been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It's something, you know; without it, I wouldn't be where I am. So, it's a beautiful religion. I'm incredibly proud.”

Cruise has often praised the techniques created by L. Ron Hubbard—who was a prolific sci-fi writer before founding Scientology—for helping him conquer his dyslexia. The Hollywood actor was introduced to Scientology by his first wife, Mimi Rogers. After their 1990 divorce, he went on to marry Nicole Kidman the same year and Katie Holmes in 2006. However, his deep ties to the church were rumored to play a role in both marriages' ending. Over the years, the Church of Scientology has brought many celebrities into its ranks.

Sources have also claimed that Scientology is the reason that Cruise is not in the billionaire group, as he constantly moves from one project to the next to make up for his contributions to the controversial organization. As reported by She Knows, a source said, “After all the hits and all the starring roles, the economics of Tom’s movie career are still completely upside down because of his devotion to Scientology and his willingness to back that up with money right out of his own pocket.” The person continued, “Tom has been making more than $20 million per movie since the mid-nineties. He says he’s all about the work, but there’s a lot more going on here, and you can’t help but wonder where all the money he’s making is going.”

The insider concluded by stating, “He should be a billionaire by now, and he clearly isn’t! Scientology is clearly benefiting from Tom’s sky-high status, even if Tom himself isn’t.” When considering Scientology's difficulties, this makes more sense. The organization has long been criticized for its secrecy and alleged financial demands, and former members have spoken out about the pressures they experienced. Meanwhile, several reports have also suggested a surprising shift in Cruise’s connection to Scientology. Allegedly, the actor has stopped making visits to the church’s UK headquarters, raising speculation about his current involvement.