Tupac hinted at Diddy’s involvement in 1994 shooting in chilling interview before his death: "He knows..."

"It's between me and him, and only he knows," Tupac Shakur said of Diddy during an interview.

Back in the day, Tupac Shakur made some jaw-dropping revelations about the disgraced rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs! For the unversed, Shakur was brutally shot five times during a robbery that took place at Quad Studios in Times Square on November 30, 1994, just two years before he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. During an April 1995 interview with Vibe magazine, Shakur subtly talked about Combs' involvement in a shooting incident. In a clip from the resurfaced interview, Shakur was asked about Combs' potential connection to the attack. As per The Mirror, Shakur responded by saying, "It's between me and him, and only he knows."

On the day of the shooting, Shakur was supposed to feature on a track by Little Shawn, but he voiced out his worries about his safety before entering Quad Studios. While recalling the horrific incident, Shakur quipped, "As we're walking up to the building, somebody screamed from up the top of the studio. It was Little Caesar, Biggie's sideman. That's my homeboy. As soon as I saw him, all my concerns about the situation were relaxed."

However, things took a turn for the worse when Shakur entered the building. "Even Biggie's homeboys love me; why don't they look up? I pressed the elevator button, turned around, and that's when the dudes came out with the guns—two identical 9 mms. 'Don't nobody move. Everybody on the floor. You know what time it is. Run your s***. I was, like, 'What should I do?'" he explained. Then, Shakur sustained several injuries from the attack. Recounting the moments following the assault, Shakur said, "I'm limping and everything, but I don't feel nothing. It's numb. When we got upstairs, I looked around, and it scared the s*** out of me."

In the interview, which saw the light of day, two years before his tragic death, Shakur further elaborated, "Nobody approached me. I noticed that nobody would look at me. Andre Harrell wouldn't look at me. I had been going to dinner with him the last few days. He had invited me to the set of New York Undercover, telling me he was going to get me a job. Puffy was standing back too. I knew Puffy. He knew how much stuff I had done for Biggie before he came out."

Later on, down the lane, the Bad Boys Records founder denied having any knowledge about the attack. “The story is a lie. It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither [the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.] nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during, or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story," Combs said in a statement, according to NME.

Combs is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Correctional Center after being arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on September 16, 2024, in New York City. Up until now, Combs has been denied bail thrice. Not long ago, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo issued a statement that read, "Mr Combs is a fighter; he's going to fight this to the end. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He's not afraid; he's not afraid of the charges." At this moment in time, Combs is looking forward to the trial, which is scheduled to kickstart on May 5, 2025.