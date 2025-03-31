Tom Cruise was really ‘interested’ in Shakira but her response took him by surprise: "There's no..."

Tom Cruise thought he 'felt a connection' with Shakira after spending 'great' time at 2023 Miami Grand Prix but she clearly had other plans

Tom Cruise might be known for his fearless stunts, but it seems his boldness didn’t quite pay off when it came to 'Waka Waka' singer Shakira. As reported by Marca, after their first meeting at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix on May 7, Cruise was immediately taken with the Colombian singer. However, while he saw a potential spark, Shakira reportedly didn’t feel the same—leading to an awkward situation that quickly became the talk of Hollywood. According to The Mirror, Cruise “felt a real connection” with Shakira and seemed eager to pursue something more. A source claimed, "He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry.”

Another source told PageSix that, "Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,”-adding that Cruise has the benefit of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented." However, while Cruise was reportedly hoping for a romantic connection, Shakira saw their meeting as nothing more than a friendly interaction. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer was still trying to keep her life's act together after her divorce from Gerard Piqué. In a recent interview with Elle, she opened up about her state of mind, saying, “Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation… It’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

Gerard Pique (R) and Shakira (L) attend the 'Festa De Esport Catala 2016 Awards' on January 25, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Image source: | Getty Images)

Furthermore, per AOL, an insider close to Shakira clarified her stance about Cruise, stating, “She had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1, but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids [Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10] and career for now.” Another source told the Mirror, "She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested."

According to OK! Magazine, Cruise didn't handle the situation well. “Tom is an all-or-nothing character; he goes from zero to 100,” an insider revealed. “He doesn’t pause for a breath,” which, as they pointed out, can be overwhelming for potential romantic interests. His intensity has even led friends to gently advise him to “dial it back,” but as the source put it, “That simply isn’t Tom’s way.” They added, “It can be a little overwhelming and claustrophobic for the ladies he goes after.” While Cruise was reportedly eager to pursue Shakira, it soon became evident that she wasn’t on the same page.

The singer was later spotted spending time with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, quickly fueling rumors that if any sparks were flying, they certainly weren’t with Cruise. Per People, Shakira and Hamilton have been seen together on multiple occasions, adding weight to speculation about a budding romance. However, she nibbed the bud when she told Rollingstone, "I’m not thinking about that.… What space do I have for a man right now?” she joked. He also added, "For having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that, and their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority.”