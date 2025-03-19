Taylor Swift may have manifested her romance with Travis Kelce years before they met: "I'll be flying..."

"It's more a question of confidence," said Taylor Swift when asked if she will date a man with a similar level of success

Beyond her magnificent success in the music industry, Taylor Swift's personal life also grabs major attention. Since confirming her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, Swift has been enjoying a steady and supportive romance. However, a resurfaced interview suggests that the singer may have unknowingly foreshadowed this romance a few years ago. The Grammy Award winner once said that she dreams of having a relationship with someone who has "passion and ambition," which will be a reason good enough to travel and watch each other shine.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City (Image Spirce: GC Images | Photo by Gotham)

In a 2009 interview, Swift suggests that she always wanted a relationship similar to the romance she is currently having with Kelce. When asked by Glamour if she needed to date someone at "a similar level of success," Swift responded, "It's more a question of confidence. I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control." "It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition." She also acknowledged that, due to her fast-paced career, a relationship would "always be long-distance."

The singer further added, "I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me." Swift also shared about her views on long-distance relationships. "It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!" It's clear that the singer has found that person in Kelce, as she has traveled to Kansas City, New York, and Boston to support him at NFL games, while he flew to Argentina in November to watch her Eras Tour, as per E! News.

Talking about Swift and Kelce's romance, the duo leaves no stone unturned to support each other. Reportedly, Swift played a key role in Kelce’s decision about whether to retire from the NFL, as sources reveal the couple "definitely discussed" the major life choice together, as per Page Six. According to an insider, "She didn't want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note."

Kelce faced a tough decision following the Kansas City Chiefs' devastating Super Bowl 2025 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with a final score of 40-22. Reflecting on the defeat during a February episode of New Heights, he admitted, "Just wasn't our day. Couldn't find a lick of momentum." He added, "I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field."

Although Swift's opinion was always taken, the final decision on retirement was entirely up to Kelce. "He has to be able to physically do it," an insider explained, stressing that the sportsman had to be confident in his ability to play another full season without risking injury. On February 27, Kelce officially announced on 'The Pat McAfee Show' that he wasn't retiring. "I'm coming back, for sure," he confirmed via a text read aloud on the show. After his decision, sources say Swift was "happy [with his decision]."