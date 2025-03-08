Sydney Sweeney forgot to warn her dad about 'Euphoria' — five minutes later, she got a call from him

Sydney Sweeney opened up about 'Euphoria's infamous carousel scene and revealed the awkward phone call she got from her dad afterward. The 27-year-old actress debuted as Cassie Howard in Euphoria in 2019, a role that became her big break. Her performance was widely praised, earning her a 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. After Euphoria, Sweeney went on to star in 'The White Lotus,' 'Anyone but You,' and 'Immaculate.' However, some 'Euphoria' moments remain unforgettable, especially the season one scene in which her character rides a carousel.

In the fourth episode, Cassie, feeling down, takes MDMA at a carnival before getting on the carousel with Daniel (Keean Johnson). The scene becomes even more intense when she experiences an orgasm in her drug-induced state. Not only is Daniel shocked, but a crowd of people also witness the moment. The scene was referenced again in season two when her sister Lexi (Maude Apatow) included it in a stage play about their lives. Speaking with Drew Barrymore about playing Cassie, Sweeney admitted she wasn’t as rebellious as her character in real life. “But it’s kinda fun, I’m getting to live out those teenage experiences I never really experienced before,” she said, as per LadBible.

Barrymore reassured her that she was a "good girl," to which Sweeney responded, “I would never do what she did on a carousel. Like, what?” However, her role led to an awkward moment with her father since she hadn’t warned him about it. “He sat down with my grandparents and turned on Euphoria,” she recalled, laughing. The viewing only lasted “five minutes” before she received a phone call from him. He simply asked, “What is this?”

Sweeney responded, “What do you mean what is this? Oh my god, I completely forgot to tell him, that’s not the show you sit down with Nana for.” Her mother, however, was fully aware of the show's explicit nature since she had visited the set multiple times. “My mum visited me on set quite a few times, so she knew the story,” she said in an earlier interview with NBC’s Sunday Today. She then laughed and added, “I didn’t prepare my dad at all.” “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out,” she admitted. While her father and grandfather were surprised, not everyone in her family reacted the same way. Sweeney revealed that her grandmother had a completely different response. “My grandma… she’s a fan. She’s a big supporter,” she said. She also shared, “I bring her all over the world to my different sets, and I make her an extra.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer)

The actress, who now embraces her body, previously struggled with insecurities. In an interview with Fox News, Sweeney opened up about feeling uncomfortable with the size of her chest when she was younger. She confessed that she had planned to get a breast reduction when she turned 18, but her mother persuaded her not to go through with it. Her mom warned her that she would probably “regret it in college.” “And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends,” Sweeney told Glamour in an interview. She also shared an empowering message, saying, “Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”