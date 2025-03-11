Suge Knight calls out Oprah Winfrey, links Barack Obama to Diddy’s parties in bombshell interview

Suge Knight's explosive allegations could spell trouble for Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama amid Diddy's arrest for multiple sex crimes

Leave it to Suge Knight to spice things up, as the former Death Row Records CEO has made some bombshell revelations. The former rap mogul Knight is currently serving his time behind bars as he was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018 for a hit-and-run that killed Terry Carter and injured Cle 'Bone' Sloan Knight, as per CNN. However, that does not mean he is holding himself back, as his latest claims can become the cause of trouble for both Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama.

Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in Los Angeles court for a pretrial hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M Brown)

Knight, who is serving time at the RTA Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, spoke with former mobster turned-author Michael Franzese and made some shocking claims. When asked about Obama’s involvement in Diddy’s parties, Knight responded without hesitation, "Absolutely!" He didn’t stop there, adding, "You got presidents, you got preachers. TD Jakes is one of the biggest Black preachers around that everybody loves," as per FandowmWire.

The discussion took a darker turn when the topic shifted to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died while awaiting trial in 2019. Many questioned whether his death was truly a suicide, and Knight is among the skeptics. Speaking to Franzese, he said, "I personally didn't think he was going to commit suicide." Knight then boldly claimed, adding, "But the thing is, he had Oprah Winfrey to everybody on that island."

For the uninformed, Epstein was accused of sex crimes, but he killed himself in a maximum-security prison in August 2019, while another accused, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in 2022 for aiding his illegal activities, as per Telegrafi. However, over 900 pages of documents were released, revealing a list of Epstein's alleged associates, and surprisingly Winfrey's name was also on it.

In addition, a January 3, 2024 Instagram post—which has now been deleted—claimed, "Oprah Winfrey’s private jet was at Epstein’s island 11 different times" and questioned, "Whatever happened to all the girls that got kidnapped from her school in Africa?" The post gained over 800 likes in two days, but there was no evidence supporting these claims. However, USA Today fact-checked and came up with the result that Winfrey's jet was neither on Epstein's island nor was she listed in his flight logs. Additionally, the mass kidnapping referenced also did not occur at her school.

Coming back to Diddy, in a New York case, the digraced rapper was accused of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual acts, allegedly using firearms and threats of violence, as per the BBC. Diddy's mansion was raided in March 2024 with police seizing drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil, allegedly for 'freak off' orgies. Talking about Diddy and Obama's connection, following the rapper's arrest, the internet worked overtime and unearthed their past friendly exchange.

Reportedly, the two first met more than 20 years ago, ahead of the Democratic National Convention, when Diddy was promoting his "Vote or Die" campaign in support of John Kerry, RadarOnline. During an interview on MTV, Obama praised Diddy, stating, "Puff Daddy for all the work he's been doing," and adding, "This is part of what is important about giving back."