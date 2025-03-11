Stephen Colbert was forced to cut to commercial after one comedian took things too far during interview

"I have no idea what's going to happen. Tell my wife I love her," Stephen Colbert shared during the interview.

Over the years, Stephen Colbert has had his fair share of weird interviews! In January 2015, when the famed standup comedian TJ Miller appeared on an episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to talk about his hosting duties for the Critics' Choice Awards and his Marvel film 'Deadpool,' he got overexcited and ended up smashing an egg on his head. Following the egg incident, the talk show host handed him a couple of wipes to clean his face. As per The Things, Colbert, who seemed uncomfortable with the entire situation, quipped, "Glad to have you. I'm excited that I have more than one suit."

According to The Denver Post, Colbert further said, "So you're telling me your wife doesn't like this," to which Miller replied, "It's not that she doesn't like this. She just hates it." After a while, Colbert stated, "You've worked on the Silicon Valley Show. Do you want to talk or just drip for a while? Because we can be quiet for a bit." In his response, Miller said, "Let's drip for a second." At that moment, it seemed like Colbert wanted to cut the segment short and simply take a break.

Later in the episode, things went from bad to worse when Colbert pulled out a pair of skeleton hands and handed them over to Miller. Speaking of the skeleton hands, Miller explained, "I have been on the road. I'm a stand-up comedian, and I have been closing with a bit called skeleton hands, and if you don't mind, I'm just going to. So I've been closing with this bit on the road, standup, and it's called skeleton hands, and I was wondering if you wanted to do it with me." Shortly afterward, Colbert shared, "Sure, I don't know what it is. I was told you had skeleton hands, and I'm quiet during it. I close my eyes." Meanwhile, Miller said, "You close your eyes and look towards America, all right."

In the episode, Colbert jokingly remarked, "Again, I have no idea what's going to happen. Tell my wife I love her." On the other hand, Miller uttered, "That would be so weird if this is the way you died. Got a lot of egg on me. We'll try it like this. Close your eyes. Now open them and just trust me, Stephen." Following that, Miller touched Colbert's face with the pair of skeleton hands and went on to say, "Stephen, this is one of the greatest moments of my life. I want you to know that. I guess in some cases, this really validates me as a comedian. God, look at this." Colbert, who appeared uneasy, immediately said, "The 21st Annual Critics Choice Awards airs this Sunday on E! and Lifetime. TJ Miller, everyone, we will be right back," before cutting to a commercial.

Once the episode aired, viewers couldn't stop talking about Colbert and Miller's chaotic interview. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "Colbert's just mad he had to throw to commercial. The skeleton hand bit definitely had more jokes." Followed by another user who penned, "I think this is the first time I've seen Colbert genuinely pissed." A third fan chimed in, "Update: TJ Miller will not be asked back on The Late Show." Another netizen stated, "Stephen Colbert really is a master at what he does. TJ Miller takes over pretty much any show he's on with his antics and will alienate nearly everyone... but Colbert was able to deflect, add, or move on with such precision. Even TJ Miller, you can tell a few times, was visibly impressed Colbert was just sparring back like a gentleman. That was awesome."