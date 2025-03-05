Sofía Vergara cheekily mocked how Jennifer Aniston looks in awkward TV moment: "I realized..."

Sofía Vergara made sure the world knew what she thought about her fellow stars’ outfits from The Hollywood Reporter cover shoot—on the sly though

Sofía Vergara is no stranger to throwing shade on live TV either with journalists or celebrities, and this time was no different. Channeling her iconic 'Modern Family' character, Gloria, she didn’t hold back when sharing her unfiltered thoughts. Riding high on the success of 'Griselda', Vergara made headlines once again for her blunt take on her fellow stars’ outfits—staying true to her bold and unapologetic personality.

Actress Sofia Vergara attends The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Turner | Photo by Jason Merritt)

During her May 2024 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Vergara was making major headlines for her The Hollywood Reporter cover. The actress shared the cover with Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Jennifer Aniston, Anna Sawai, Brie Larson, and Naomi Watts. Vergara looked ravishing on the cover in white pants and a chic strapless top. However, she couldn’t resist taking a sly dig at her celebrity colleagues as Kimmel displayed the cover, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

The actress revealed that she was instructed to wear 'business casual' but chose to interpret it her way. She said, "They cut out my leg. Then I realized, looking back, they told me, come business casual." She pointed at her sultry outfit in the magazine and said, "Look at what I'm wearing. To me, that's business. Look at all of them, they look like they're going to pray. I was like what business are they in? Are they working at the church or the bank? To me, business causal is this."

Fans were obviously in awe of Vergara's honesty and shared their two cents under the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' A comment read, "Her blunt honesty is just too hilarious; it’s no wonder she’s such a popular actress. I freakin love her and her son, Manolo, is so freaking gorgeous lol," while another said, "She is always so funny, whether she means to be or not, and her son is a doll."

Another YouTube user said, "Sofia is a joy, she does not take herself seriously and always pokes fun at herself, It is refreshing in a society where we constantly meet 'important people who cant wait to tell us how important they are." A fan commented, "Her greatest beauty is that she doesn't take herself seriously She's a blast," while another added, "Most women that look like her are not this relatable and down to earth, she's such a gem! ️"

In the same chat, Vergara also opened up about her painful knee surgery, as less than two weeks after it, her team advised her to cancel the Hollywood Reporter cover shoot, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "They told me, 'We don’t think you’re in good shape; you're not looking good," she shared. At the time, she was relying on a walker to move around. However, she was determined to be part of the moment. "I was like, 'I'm not missing that cover with Jennifer Aniston, with Nicole Kidman, with all [of them]," she recalled.

Vergara further revealed the discomfort she was in during the shoot. "Even if I can’t grin … like you cannot see it here, but there was this face of discomfort," she said, pointing to her expression on the cover. She also shared that her injured leg was placed in a very high cushion during the shoot.