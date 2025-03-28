Sofía Vergara gave David Letterman a reality check over his awkward Colombia joke: "They don't..."

Over the years, Sofia Vergara has had several awkward interviews! In 2010, the Colombian actress appeared on an episode of 'The Late Show with David Letterman' and by that point, the fans were in awe of her 'Modern Family' character, Gloria Pritchett. While the viewers were eager to learn what Vergara had to say as the show's fanbase was still growing, the episode took an awkward turn when David Letterman made an insensitive comment about Vergara's home country after she spoke about the similar weather in Los Angeles and Colombia. "You know Colombia it has a weather very similar. We're by the equator, so it's very similar, and we don't have seasons, but I mean we don't have like different shades but you have winter and we don't have like summers," Vergara said, as per The Things.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge continued and told the veteran talk show host, "You should go," to which he retorted, "I would love to go. I'm afraid I would be kidnapped." At that time, Vergara seemed unhappy with Letterman's response, but she clapped back at him, saying, "No, they don't even know who you are over there." While fans were eager to learn more about Vergara, her childhood, the early days of her acting career, and how she bagged a role on 'Modern Family', Letterman had other plans. Throughout the interview, the host made awkward comments eventually bringing the interview to an end.

However, in 2011, Vergara once again appeared on 'The Late Show with David Letterman', and as expected, this time too, the interview headed in the same direction. While having a conversation with Vergara, Letterman stated that he had never been to Colombia before and went on to ask Vergara, "If I were to go there, I would worry that I would get beaten up and kidnapped. Is it safe to travel there? I worry that things might not be as stable in Colombia as we want them to be, are they?"

According to Colombia Reports, Vergara reassured Letterman by saying, "Yes they are, they are very good…the past 10 years have been fantastic, we’ve had a great president, we have a great president, and everything is doing very well” Letterman's interview with Vergara turned even more awkward when 'The David Letterman Show' host asked the 'Griselda' actress to pronounce the word 'Chicken' in front of the studio audience, which she clearly refused to do.

In the past, Vergara has expressed her love and pride for her home country in various interviews. In June 2023, Vergara paid tribute to her Colombian roots by launching her coffee line, ¡Díos Mio! Coffee. While having a chat with People magazine, Vergara shared, “Creating ¡DÍOS MIO! came from personal necessity — I have a very high bar when it comes to my coffee, and I couldn’t believe how hard it was to find quality coffee where I live in LA."

Furthermore, Vergara joined hands with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia to make sure that all the products were made from authentic Colombian beans. Vergara added, "It’s exciting to highlight the female coffee growers in Colombia who work tirelessly and meticulously at what they do. Drinking and enjoying coffee has long been a tradition in our everyday lives, and I love that we can finally share ¡DÍOS MIO!"