Fans noticed Salma Hayek’s 'smile drop' as soon as Liam Payne mentioned Diddy in old video

After Liam Payne’s death, an old video of his Diddy story has fans convinced Salma Hayek 'knew more than she let on'

Former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically died at the young age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after reportedly falling from the balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to BBC, the 'What Makes You Beautiful' singer passed away due to Polytrauma. For those wondering, Polytrauma is a condition when an individual has sustained multiple traumatic injuries. As fans continue to remember the late musician, a resurfaced clip from Payne's interview with Salma Hayek on 'The Graham Norton Show' has gone viral. In the video, Payne talked about his awkward encounter with disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

While making an appearance on a 2017 episode of Norton's talk show, Payne revealed that he met Combs and Jay-Z at a party and greeted them with a handshake. When Payne shook his hands with Diddy, the latter held his hand for a long time. "It was the longest handshake ever,” Payne recalled, according to The Express Tribune. While spilling the beans on the incident, Payne shared, "I'm like sat there looking into P Diddy's eyes like when is this going to end?" When Payne recounted his bizarre encounter with Combs, Hayek, also a guest on the show, appeared visibly uncomfortable as her smile quickly faded.

Once the episode aired, many viewers noticed the change in Hayek's expressions when Payne talked about Combs on the show. One social media user quipped on the YouTube comment section, "The way Salma Hayek's face drops when Liam mentions P Diddy ..." Another person stated, "Right? Her smile dropped and her eyes went big like thinking, oh little boy be careful..." A viewer chimed in, "Notice how Salma switched the subject back to Prince after Liam's story, no comments from any of them about it." A fourth user penned, "Did anyone else notice how uncomfortable Salma was when Liam was talking about Diddy? You could see on her face she didn't want to hear the story, and then quickly tried one up Liam with the Prince name drop; she quickly changed the subject pronto; I think she knows things."

After Payne wrapped up his story, Hayek shifted the topic of discussion towards Prince and shared, "I have to say, Prince, I know that people that sometimes he was quiet but I was very good friends with Prince. He was one of my closest friends. Let me tell you something, he was so funny but he didn't crack jokes but he had a strange sense of humor you know like we'd go somewhere and he'd say things like 'I would start going for the food like I always do' and he would try to get something and he'd be very serious like this is in a PO and he would go 'hold my hand, sister. Stay away from the buffet.'" Norton and the studio audience broke into laughter once she concluded.

Lately, Combs has been in the headlines due to his legal troubles over several wrongdoings. In the past year, the hip-hop mogul has been accused of multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. As per a report by BBC, Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, and currently, he is being held at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he's awaiting the trial, which is set to begin on May 5.