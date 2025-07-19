Ryan Seacrest gives ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player a surprise she’ll never forget — and it involved Taylor Swift

"You are doing a great job!" said a fan while lauding Ryan Seacrest's kind act on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest surely knows how to win hearts, his heartwarming gesture on 'Wheel of Fortune' is proof of that. Seacrest had big shoes to fill after Pat Sajak bid adieu to the game show following more than 40 years as a host. Though Seacrest officially took over hosting in the show’s 42nd season (fall 2024), he initially faced public criticism for his hosting style. However, the tide seems to have turned, as Seacrest’s kind gesture towards a contestant won viewers over.

TV personality Ryan Seacrest attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt)

In a touching moment on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Seacrest surprised a contestant named Caitlin with a prize that went far beyond the usual. In a clip shared on his Instagram last year, it was revealed that Caitlin and her daughter, Campbell, who are both huge Taylor Swift fans, would be going on a trip to New Orleans. But what made it truly special was Seacrest’s personal touch, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

"We're going to give you two tickets to the Eras Tour as well," he told Caitlin after checking Swift's tour schedule and realizing it aligned with their travel dates. Caitlin was visibly shocked, covering her mouth in disbelief before saying, "Thank you so much," and hugging Seacrest. "That's part of the package," he added with a smile, turning the thoughtful surprise into an unforgettable moment. Fans were delighted by Seacrest’s gesture and took to the comments section of the Instagram post to share their support.

A fan commented, "Ryan. You are doing a great job! Very involved with each contestant as well as what is happening in the game. !!!!" while another added, "Ryan is a consummate professional and host, and he does a great job no matter what he’s hosting! Although Pat will be missed, he's bringing new energy to the show!" A fan remarked, "Very cool Ryan! Nice job spreading smiles with kindness."

Meanwhile a fan remarked, "Way to go, Ryan!!!! Way to go on your new position and getting that mom Taylor Swift tickets!!! Gotta live your connections." Another commented, "You're seamlessly filling beloved Pat Sajak as host!!! And I loved Pat!!!" A fan shared, "Perfect Man for the job. Replacing Pat. There's always gonna be some haters just ignore them." "Ryan, you LITERALLY master EVERYTHING you do. I wanted to be you sooo bad when I was a kid," said another fan. Another viewer added, "I think you're a great host for the show. You're handling it very well. Thanks for stepping in!"

While Seacrest's kindness grabbed major attention, there was an instance where the host was slammed for accepting an answer that many believe was wrong. During a January 2025 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Kiana Moreland, a recent college graduate from Grand Terrace, California, solved a puzzle in the Express Round under the "Living Things" category. The puzzle read, "A A R D V A R K S / A N D / A N _ E _ _ _ E S," per TV Insider. When asked, Moreland answered, "Is it aardvarks and antelopes?" Host Seacrest paused briefly, then confirmed her win, saying the response was correct, despite the added "Is it?" at the beginning of her answer. Following the episode, the fans expressed surprise that the judges accepted it, noting that Seacrest even paused longer than usual before confirming it was correct.