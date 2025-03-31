Ryan Reynolds called out for making his daughter say an explicit line in movie: “She didn’t want...”

"I am a father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language," Ryan Reynolds said about her daughter's role.

Ryan Reynolds is once again grabbing major headlines, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Renowned for his epic comedic style, Reynolds is at the center of controversies thanks to legal disputes between his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni. While Reynolds requested to be dropped from Baldoni’s lawsuit in Lively’s legal battle, as per CNN, a new controversy is at his doorstep. The Internet is slamming the 'Deadpool' actor, and this time for forcing his young daughter into an inappropriate cameo.

Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' had fans hooked and is one of the biggest movies of 2024. While the movie's storyline and cinematic punch kept fans on the edge of their seats, it was the different versions of Deadpool that gained major attention. Following the release of the movie, Reynolds revealed that his seven-year-old daughter, Inez, had a cameo in the superhero movie where she delivered an explicit line, as per The Mirror US. In the film, Inez, dressed as Kidpool, is seen saying, "Hey, when I want your opinion, I'll take Wolverine's d--- out of your mouth." Reynolds, alongside director Shawn Levy, discussed the behind-the-scenes details of the movie.

While showing the clip, Reynolds admitted, "The person playing Kidpool was my daughter," and added that she had to "repeat [the line] 70 to 500 times" during filming. Reynolds acknowledged his daughter Inez's explicit line in the movie, joking about his parenting choices. "Guiltily, that is my daughter Inez, and I am a father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language," Reynolds admitted. "To her credit, she really didn't want to say it and then said, "I want to say it now' when I started looking at other people to play." Director Levy chimed in, saying, "But Ryan, to our discredit, we made Nezzy, not s------- you, do 70-500 versions of that line." Reynolds humorously responded, "Yeah, I'm going to pay for that later."

The internet was obviously less than thrilled by Reynolds' actions and shared their opinions under a Reddit thread. A comment reads, "If anyone needs a good example of how to be a bad father, guilting your 7 year old daughter into making blowjob jokes for your career is probably one of them," while another reads, "Wow so he guilt tripped his own kid daughter into doing something she was uncomfortable with? Great parenting." Another comment reads, "Blake and Ryan are an embodiment of "you should've just sat there and eaten your food."

In a similar vein, a comment stated, "Does he think this is cute? I figured since she had a mask on, it was all dubbed and not even actually her talking. Manipulating your 7-year-old into saying something sexual and that they're uncomfortable with is not alright." Another one said, "JFC, why is he telling us this?" Was that supposed to be funny? That he's the cool, edgy dad? What an a**." One person wrote, "Yeah, this is not good. She was uncomfortable saying those words, and even as an adult, I would be too. It's low-key homophobic as well. And not even funny." Talking about the future of 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' Marvel Studios remains tight-lipped, as per ScreenRant. In addition, Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are skillfully avoided questions about sequels or their MCU future, keeping fans in suspense.