Diddy and Ryan Reynolds’ unexpected collaboration ended in massive disaster—just wait till you hear why

Ryan Reynolds and Sean 'P' Diddy are two celebrity names who are grabbing major headlines but for all the wrong reasons. Diddy, is awaiting his trial as he has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, as per the New York Times. On the other hand, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are facing a legal battle as actor-director Justin Baldoni files a $400 million defamation lawsuit against them, per People. While neither Diddy nor Reynolds is basking in the spotlight these days, the two once shared the screen with football icon David Beckham, and the result is not what one would expect.

Rapper Sean 'P Diddy' Combs performs onstage during Power 105.1's 'Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover' at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Image Source: Getty Images for Universal Music | Photo by Scott Gries)

Reynolds, owner of Aviation Gin, teamed up with Diddy and Beckham for a Super Bowl ad in 2021, celebrating the hospitality industry, per Daily Mail. The trio attempted to craft a special cocktail but hilariously failed as mixologists. Their unusual blend of gin, tequila, and whisky turned out so bad that Diddy spat it out, exclaiming, "a** feet!" Meanwhile, Reynolds narrated, "For the last 10 months, Diddy, David, and I, Ryan Reynolds, have been hard at work on an industry first."

He then introduces their ill-fated creation, "A daring combination of Deleon Tequila, Haig Club Whisky, Aviation American Gin, and natural flavors found in both Tampa Bay and Kansas City, made to be the one cocktail everyone can enjoy this Sunday." As they take their first sips, Diddy raises his glass from his Miami backyard, toasting, "Here's to you guys." But the moment quickly turns disastrous as they all immediately spit out the drink. Reynolds, visibly struggling, sputters expletives that are beeped out, saying, "Dammit, that's so f*****g gross." Diddy bluntly sums it up, saying, "Ryan, that tastes like a** feet."

Meanwhile, Beckham shakes his head and adds, "Ryan, this is not going to work." The ad ends with a black screen and a caption that reads, "This is why we need mixologists." While the collaboration may have failed to create a memorable drink, the trio turned it into a charitable effort, as per Insider Fandom. Reynolds, Diddy, and Beckham pledged $1 million to support bartenders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation benefited organizations like the Bartender’s Benevolent Fund, Drinks Trust UK, and Another Round, Another Rally.

Talking about Diddy, the rapper surprised courtroom attendees with a grizzled new look at a pretrial conference on Friday, March 14, as per USA Today. His legal team and prosecutors debated jury selection, evidence, and the trial timeline before US District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan. Diddy appeared in court for his arraignment on a new indictment, which includes allegations of forcing employees to work long hours and punishing those who refused to aid his alleged sex trafficking scheme. While the rapper mostly remained in good spirits, smiling and waving at loved ones, he was also seen shaking his head and whispering to his attorney at times.