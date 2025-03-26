Did O.J. Simpson confess to double murders? His former bodyguard spills chilling details

O.J. Simpson, once a popular football star, faced accusations of the violent double murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, but a jury found him not guilty in 1995, according to CNN. Yet, a startling claim has come to light—hinting that Simpson might have admitted to the murders, and police now have the evidence. According to OK! Magazine, Simpson’s former bodyguard, Iroc Avelli, was arrested in June 2024 when a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department informed Bloomington police in Minnesota that Avelli had allegedly told officers he possessed a recording of Simpson’s confession on a thumb drive inside a green backpack.

Following this revelation, Minnesota police executed a search warrant, seizing multiple storage devices, including the thumb drive in question. Adding to the eerie claims, OK! magazine also reported that Simpson allegedly confessed to having violent dreams about murdering his ex-wife. This revelation came from retired LAPD officer and O.J. Simpson’s then-friend Ron Shipp, who had long suspected Simpson of being guilty. Shipp reportedly shared a chilling account of their conversation immediately after the brutal double murders. He claimed that Simpson confided in him about the intense police questioning, particularly regarding his cut finger and other suspicious details. Investigators had urged Simpson to take a lie detector test, but he initially told Shipp he refused. However, what Shipp later discovered was even more unsettling. "But it turns out that he did take it. Nobody really knew that," Shipp revealed. "But I guess he failed miserably, but I didn't know it either."

The real shock came when Simpson shared the reason he hesitated to take the test. When Shipp asked Simpson why he did not want to take the test, the latter replied, Because he had dreams of killing her," Shipp recalled, pressing him on the revelation. Shipp, wanting to re-confirm, asked again, "Man, you had dreams of killing her?" And he goes, "Yeah. But I didn't want that," he continued. "'I didn't want to take it because I didn't want the needle to pop up or something like that." As a contradiction to all these claims, a report from CBS News stated that law enforcement officials who reviewed the contents of the seized devices did not find any direct confession from Simpson. Instead, the recordings allegedly contain discussions and references to the case but no outright admission of guilt.

Despite his acquittal, O.J. Simpson always remained in the spotlight and under the eyes of the law. Per the New York Times, in 2007, the ex-NFL star was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, which he tried to justify as "reclaiming all of his stolen personal items.” He was convicted to a nine-year sentence. Even after his release in 2017, Simpson remained a controversial figure, with his past crimes and legal troubles continuing to fuel debate. According to AP, on April 10, 2024, he died at 76 after fighting prostate cancer, closing the book on one of the most notorious stories in American history.