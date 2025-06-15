Disney star ignored Kim Kardashian’s ‘DWTS’ warning and ended up finishing in second place: 'It's the worst'

Kim Kardashian warned Disney star Milo Manheim not to do 'DWTS' and her reason makes sense

'DWTS' has been a fan-favorite reality TV show for decades. Many star celebrities have graced the ballroom stage over the years, and when Disney star Milo Manheim joined the cast in season 27, it seemed like a no-brainer. Manheim, known for his role as Zed in the Zombies franchise, was paired with pro dancer Witney Carson, but the real twist came when the Kardashian family showed up in full support even before he hit the dance floor, raising eyebrows about their connection.

Manheim and the Kardashians have known each other for a long time. In an interview with ET Online, the 24-year-old revealed a past connection with the reality TV stars. "I met them a couple of months ago, and I taught them how to play poker because they had a big charity poker event coming up and they did not know how to play," Milo recalled. "So they asked my mom, actress Camryn Manheim, and me to come over, and we showed them. They're the best family ever." He added, "Now they're even better because they're posting about us and supporting us!"

Tune in to watch @MiloManheim on Dancing With The Stars tonight!! Vote at 1-800-868-3410!!! Good luck, Milo! pic.twitter.com/iTIaTvwbZP — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 8, 2018

Even before the show premiered on air, the Kardashians showed their support for Manheim on social media. "Tune in to watch @MiloManheim on Dancing With The Stars tonight!!" The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian added, "Good luck, Milo!" It was a sentiment shared by Kim's mom and her 22-year-old runway star sister, who retweeted Kim's message and added, "goooo milo!"

Not many know that in 2008, Kim herself was part of the celebrity cast on 'Dancing With the Stars' season 7, where she was partnered with pro dancer Mark Ballas. When Manheim was invited to join the show, Kim reached out to her for advice. "So, she doesn't like dancing as much as I do, and I was like, 'I'm about to do 'Dancing With the Stars,' tell me, how was your experience?' And she was like, 'Milo, it's the worst! Like you get injured, you feel like an idiot," Milo recalled. "And I was like, 'OK…" So that was kinda my advice from her." While the grueling and grilling didn't work out well for Kim, and she got booted as early as the third episode of the show, the magic of the ballroom stage hit differently for Manheim, who finished in second place for the season.

After Manheim and his partner Witney Carson lost to actor Bobby Bones and pro Sharna Burgess, fans declared that the former had been robbed. On a Reddit thread titled 'MILO MANHEIM (SEASON 27),' a user pointed out in disbelief, "LEGEND!! We use the word robbed a lot in this community (justifiably so, most of the time), but to me, Milo easily makes the top 3 of most robbed contestants of all time." Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "I would argue Milo IS the most robbed contestant of all time. I cannot name someone more robbed than him." Despite being the runner-up, Manheim had fans call him their winner, "Our robbed king. The true winner of season 27. He and Witney deserved better. I'll never, ever get over this, lol," a netizen wrote of the duo.

It was not just the fans who wanted him to clinch the coveted Mirrorball trophy; even then, judge Julianne Hough recently revealed in an interview with 'WWHL' that Bobby Bones was one of the alums who she didn't think deserved a win on the show. "He was not the best dancer," she said, adding that, "I think it’s because of the fanbase, right? It’s all about the fanbase on that show."