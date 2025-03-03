Resurfaced 1997 clip reveals what Michael Jackson’s ‘real’ voice sounded like: "He used to speak..."

Michael Jackson spoke softly and high-pitched, but a resurfaced video claims to reveal his real voice, leaving fans stunned

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, had a legendary career, but his life was full of mysteries. The more he tried to stay out of the spotlight, the more people wanted to know the real him. Fans loved his unique singing voice, but they were once surprised to hear his real speaking voice, which sounded very different from how he performed on stage.

Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool)

Jackson, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, made a name for himself with his iconic trademarks, including the moonwalk, white tape on his fingers, and his signature high-pitched voice, as per FandomWire. While he frequently used falsetto-- singing method of voice production to sing notes higher than their normal range-- in his music, many believed it was his natural tone, as it remained consistent throughout his career. However, a recently resurfaced video from his 1997 History Tour in Copenhagen surprised fans by capturing him singing 'In the Closet' in a much deeper voice, revealing a hidden aspect of his vocal range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by History Section (@history.section)

The video has churned out responses, with many fans sharing their opinions on X. A fan said, "Wow, was vaguely aware he used a none falseto voice at times, but that the first time I recall hearing it clearly. What a great voice," while another added, "Remember he used to speak with the voice of a tiny soft kid (almost the same as his falsettos, almost effeminate)… sort of like Janet Jackson too… this is the very first time I hear him with a coarse masculine voice…"

Wow, was vaguely aware he used a none falseto voice at times, but that the first time I recall hearing it clearly. What a great voice. — DBDesign (@DBDesign12) March 24, 2024

Another netizen shared, "Am I the only one who thinks he used playbacks in all his concerts? It always seemed to me he lip-sync most of the time. Still great showman and great songs." While another says, "They say he speaks softly to protect his vocal chords. But clearly he isn’t hiding it or else he wouldn’t do it on stage." A fan says, "I wonder why he didn’t use it more often."

Am I the only one who thinks he used playbacks in all his concerts? It always seemed to me he lip-sync most of the time. Still great showman and great songs. — Gus Diaz (@Guskiked) September 28, 2022

There have been long-standing claims that Jackson's high-pitched voice was the result of 'chemical castration,' allegedly forced upon him by his father, Joe Jackson, at age 13 to preserve his childlike vocals. Jackson reportedly confided in his former doctor, Conrad Murray, that he had received hormone injections as a teenager, as per Mirror UK. Murray, who was later convicted of Jackson’s involuntary manslaughter, first made these allegations in his 2016 book 'This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson,' claiming the 'Billie Jean' singer revealed this secret to him under strict confidence.

Murray claimed he was shocked when Jackson confided in him about alleged hormone injections, suggesting it could explain his behavior and physical changes. Murray, who served four years for Jackson’s involuntary manslaughter but maintains his innocence, later condemned Joe Jackson, calling him "one of the worst fathers in history." However, Jackson's friends, Liza Minnelli and David Gest, contradicted claims about his naturally high-pitched voice, revealing he had a deeper, secret voice. In a 2002 interview with Larry King, David stated, "He doesn’t talk like that." Liza recalled being shocked when she overheard Jackson speaking in his real voice to her husband, jokingly telling him, "Michael, you're busted!"