Body language expert reveals what Meghan Markle felt about Drew Barrymore touching her: "Her hand is..."

In the past, Barrymore has grabbed headlines for being touchy with her guests on her talk show.

Meghan Markle appeared visibly uncomfortable during her latest interview with Drew Barrymore! Recently, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' and she showed signs of discomfort during her recent televised stint. While having a conversation with Daily Mail, the body language expert Judy James stated that Markle looked "rather more distanced emotionally" when she hugged Barrymore, and the duo posed together for a couple of promotional photos before the interview. In the past, Barrymore has grabbed headlines for being touchy with her guests on her talk show, and James claimed that Markle didn't seem enthusiastic about Barrymore's interview style.

Speaking of Markle's behavior on Barrymore's show, James said, "This is a rare pose from Meghan, who is normally the first one to move in with the hugs to register the warm, spontaneously tactile side that was apparently met with a tsunami of ice water from the royal firm back in the UK. She has clearly met her match in Drew, whose tactile behaviors on her chat show are a signature part of the brand. Meghan adopted a straight, polite, more regal-looking pose, perhaps mirroring the kind of response she was met with from the UK royals when she was busy hugging them.”

While delving deep into Markle's pose, the body analyst explained, "Her hand is hanging in her pocket rather than reciprocating the display of affection, and she's flashing a wide social smile at the camera rather than tilting her head in a reciprocal gesture. Drew clings relentlessly, though, curling her arms around Meghan's waist in a partial koala embrace and tilting her head to nestle against Meghan's locks. Her rounded cheek, pursed-lip smile signals a sense of warm friendship and affection, while Meghan looks rather more distanced emotionally and keener to communicate with the camera than with her host here."

In the photographs, the talk show host can be seen leaning towards the former working royal as they sat on the couch together. James continued, “Meghan held both hands up in front of her body, though, with hands curled into fists in what looked like a subtle barrier ritual. Her facial expression also suggested some possible unease. Her brows are steepled in a suggestion of wariness, and she has her hand resting on Drew's arm in what looks like a polite but firm restraining gesture."

For those wondering, Markle stopped by Barrymore's talk show to promote her new Netflix show named 'With Love, Meghan,' which dropped on the streaming giant's platform last week. As per the BBC, the eight-part series has now been renewed for a second season. Not long ago, Markle made the renewal announcement by sharing a video on her Instagram page. In the video shared, Markle can be seen wearing a hat with the words "lettuce romaine calm" written across it. The caption of the Instagram post read, "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!" In a separate Instagram Post, Markle wrote, "If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!"