'AGT' singer was wrongfully imprisoned for 36 years — then Meghan Markle showed up for him

Meghan Markle once appeared on 'America's Got Talent', all for a contestant who spent 36 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit

Meghan Markle certainly knows how to support her favorite! The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently basking in the success of her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan,' once surprised her fans with an unanticipated cameo on 'America's Got Talent.' What makes her cameo even more significant is that it was intended to show support for a contestant with a heartbreaking past. Not only that, Markle also made sure this contestant felt all the love and support, expressing that she is "proud of him."

Meghan Markle attends The Paley Center for Media Hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Leon Bennett)

The contestant in discussion is Archie Williams, whose story of spending 36 years wrongfully imprisoned moved both the judges and viewers. During the show's finale in 2020, Markle made a surprise appearance to send a heartfelt message to him. "Just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we've been cheering you on every week, and it's not just because we're partial to the name," Markle said in a recorded video, as per People.

She continued, "So, a very special message to you that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you, Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you; we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner; have a good night." A source told PEOPLE that Meghan and Prince Harry had been following the season closely, saying, "They've been watching the series and loved him from the moment they first saw him." Williams, who shares a name with the royal couple's son, became a strong contestant for both his vocal talent and his inspiring life story.

Notably, Williams shared his heartbreaking story during his audition, recounting his wrongful conviction at the age of 22 for crimes he did not commit. "I knew I was innocent; I didn't commit a crime," as reported by Fox News. He further shared, "But being a poor Black kid, I didn't have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana." Williams spent 36 years behind bars before being acquitted in 2019 after fingerprints at the crime scene were finally matched to the real perpetrator.

Talking about his time behind bars, Williams said, "Days turned into weeks, into months, into years, and into decades. It's like a nightmare." When the host, Terry Crews, asked how he endured prison, Williams responded, "Freedom is of the mind. I went to prison, but I never let my mind go to prison. When you're faced with dark times, what I would do was pray and sing. This is how I got peace." His emotional performance of Elton John's 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' brought the judges to tears.

Coming back to Markle, the 'Suit' actress recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating key figures in her creative journey but noticeably left out Prince Harry, as per Marca. She expressed gratitude to makeup artist Daniel Martin, website designer Ryan Sax, and photographer Jake Rosenberg, writing, "Huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade." Markle acknowledged their long-standing support since her Tig days, crediting them for helping bring her creative ideas to life, including her latest venture, a lifestyle brand, As Ever. "Thank you for being the best partners through thick and thin," she wrote in a caption while adding, "My heart feels so full. Dream team."