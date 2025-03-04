Kristen Stewart's 'lesbian makeover' for Seth Meyers went totally off the rails: "Don't ruin it..."

"Do you not feel cooler than you've ever felt?" Kristen Stewart asked Seth Meyers after the makeover.

Kristen Stewart certainly knows how to have a gala time, as evidenced by her appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Fueled by a few drinks, the 'Twilight' star was in such high spirits that she gave Seth Meyers an impromptu transformation, playfully dubbing it a 'lesbian makeover.' As the episode progressed, Stewart continued with her classic antics, making for one of the most entertaining TV moments.

Kristen Stewart attends the photocall for 'Crimes Of The Future' during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France (Image Source: Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain)

For her March 2024 appearance, Stewart joined 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' where the duo kicked off their day of antics at Boxers NYC, as per CNN Entertainment. Both, Meyers and Stewart enjoyed cocktails inspired by her films. The first drink, 'The Panic Room,' was a mix of energy drinks, including Mountain Dew. When Stewart drooled after taking a sip, Meyers quipped, "Your body rejected it." Another was a Twilight-themed drink, which Meyers stirred with a wooden stake. He confessed he hadn't seen any of the films and asked Stewart, "Don’t ruin it for me." The fun continued as Stewart tackled ridiculous acting exercises, delivering lines like, "Your father, he's had a fart attack."

The real fun began when Meyers handed Stewart a selection of "lesbian accessories and clothes" for his ultimate makeover, as per The Pink News. Given Stewart's own embrace of the no-pants trend, the segment was hilariously unpredictable. Meyers made it clear he was putting full faith in Stewart, declaring that he wanted to be transformed into the "lesbian icon" of his dreams. Stewart wasn't too impressed with the wardrobe choices, calling them "really dated! I guess it’s all coming back around, though, right?"

Meanwhile, Meyers, peeking out from the makeshift changing room with a drunken expression, confidently declared, "I'm kind of an expert on how lesbians dress." His comment sent Stewart into a fit of tipsy giggles. Soon, Meyers emerged in dark denim jeans, a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, oversized glasses, a green beanie, and, of course, a carabiner on his belt loop. Surprisingly, the look suited him well, and even Stewart seemed to agree with it. "Do you not feel cooler than you've ever felt?" she asked. The late-night host replied, "I feel as though I've reverted to what I’m supposed to be."

Later, Meyers opened up about his drinking segment with Stewart and told IndieWire, "My favorite moment was making her act and watching her up close—it was thrilling, big goosebumps-inducing." However, he regretted interrupting her mid-performance, admitting, "I don't know if she was actually mad, but I felt like she was frustrated because she was about to nail it and find something as an actor. I feel like once a day, I think to myself, 'f*****g blew it."

The segment became one of Meyers' favorites of the year, blending his 'Day Drinking' series with Stewart’s effortlessly cool energy. "I think people like her because they can tell she's authentically herself," he said. Meyers further recalled seeing Stewart on SNL and realizing. "Oh, she also has these weird, funny moves that none of us had been lucky enough to see." When her team agreed to the segment, he admitted their first thought was, "But does she drink? And is she fun when she drinks?" Her team assured them the answer was yes—and “certainly, they weren’t lying.”