Kris Jenner screamed after catching James Corden in Kylie’s bathroom: “I can’t unsee that...”

"I could get in a lot of trouble for this. Someone could sue us for this!" Kris Jenner told James Corden.

James Corden might not be the ideal candidate for being Kris Jenner's personal assistant! During a particular segment of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' which aired in April 2023, the talk show host played the role of Kris's assistant for the day. When Corden arrived at Kris' house, she was already exercising on the treadmill. According to Today, Corden first asked Kris, "What sort of things do you look for from your assistant?" In her response, Kris replied, "Usually, my assistant works out with me in the morning so we can take notes." Soon after, Corden gazed at Kris and jokingly remarked, "I already worked out." As Kris continued to work out, Corden went to the kitchen to prepare a smoothie for her.

Later in the episode, Corden reached the Kylie Cosmetics office and introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Kris' assistant." When Kris arrived there, the momager found Corden taking a quick shower in Kylie Jenner's bathroom. When Kris opened the door of Kylie's bathroom, she saw a naked Corden mid-wash, and she screamed, "Oh, my God! What the f*** are you doing? Oh, my god, I can't unsee that!"

As per E! News, the 46-year-old comedian shouted at that time as he wanted some privacy and yelled, "'I'll come now; I've been working up a sweat! Can I have some privacy?" Then, Kris told Corden, "James, get a towel. Nobody is supposed to be in Kylie's bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble for this. Someone could sue us for this!" After getting out of the shower, Corden brought a salad for Khloe Kardashian. In the episode, Corden fed the salad to Khloe with his hands. Following that, Corden drove Kim Kardashian to the gas station as she wanted to get a pack of gum and gummy bears.

After wrapping up all his tasks for the day, Corden filmed a couple of confessionals just like the Kardashian-Jenner clan does for their Hulu reality series 'The Kardashians,' which premiered in 2022. "Honestly, Kris looks at me differently after that shower. And let's just say, there's a twinkle in her eye," Corden told the cameras. In addition to this, Corden had a few things to say about Khloe, and he playfully said, "Feeding Khloe was fun, but she's still a b****." Soon after, Corden burst into laughter.

Once the episode dropped, the viewers couldn't stop talking about Corden showering in Kylie's bathroom, and they flooded the comments with messages. One social media user wrote, "James randomly showering at random places is always funny." Followed by a second user who penned, "That was the best part of this episode ahahahaaaaa." A third user chimed in, "I don't know how they keep straight faces through most of this; it makes it even funnier. Love this whole bit & wish there was a part 2!" Another netizen stated, "James in the shower... ️God, that is funny AF... We definitely need more of this series of assistant help from James and the Kardashians." A fifth fan commented, "James, you can be my assistant any day of the week!" One comment read, "I'm watching this right now, laughing until I'm wheezing. . Love this!! James, you are hilarious, & the Kardashian ladies are so cool."