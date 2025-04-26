'American Idol' fans are creeped out by Katy Perry’s weird eye 'glitch': 'What's up with...'

Katy Perry may have bid farewell to 'American Idol,' but her quirky shenanigans are still cherished by the viewers. Known for her quirky fashion choices and blunt but honest critiques, Perry often grabbed major attention for her bizarre antics. In one such instance, an Instagram video with fellow judge Luke Bryan shows Perry enjoying a drink of Margarita. To add more fun to the equation, Perry also showcased her signature 'glitching' skills.

Katy Perry attends the premiere event for 'American Idol' in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

In honor of the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo, Bryan and Perry are seen enjoying the day. Bryan shared a video on Instagram of the two sipping margaritas on set, with him singing, "One, two, three margaritas," and Perry adding, "Strong," which the country singer repeats. The post was captioned, "One, two, three, many margaritas," as per The Mirror US.

Fans were also amused by the video as they wished Bryan and Perry a happy Cinco de Mayo. However, some commented on Perry's left eye closing while singing "strong," while her right eye stayed open, happening twice during the clip. A fan said, "Katy’s clone glitched again!!" While another commented, "What is up with her eye?" Another said, "That robot eye again."

Notably, Perry explained the secret behind her bizarre gesture in a video posted on Vogue Magazine's TikTok, per Fox News. She revealed, "I do this pose called 'doll eye.' I can close one eye at a time and still maintain all function." Perry shared that after 15 years of sitting in hair and makeup chairs, she likes to give real-time notes while getting ready. The video also showed her eye twitching as she adjusted her expression, followed by a wink once the "glitch" was fixed. She wore pink eyeshadow, a purple plunging neckline top, and an updo with bangs. This video followed her viral moment during a Las Vegas performance.

After a brief speech, Perry playfully glitched, where she closed one eye while teasing her on-stage "doll eye" pose from a similar incident in October 2022, as per People. During her Las Vegas residency performance, she wore a soda can-inspired outfit, featuring bras made of cans and pull tabs as a dress. In the performance, she struggled to fully open one eye, which went viral.

Perry later shared the clip on Instagram, explaining, "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!" She added, "The show's set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane... This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love... and strangely (for me) not political at all." She humorously referenced her beer-pouring party trick, concluding with, "This one's on me, because we're all #chainedtothealgorithm."

Recently, Perry grabbed major attention for the Blue Origin spaceflight, which featured six prominent women and was intended to celebrate women’s achievements but faced significant backlash, as per Yahoo News. Perry, in particular, drew criticism for her dramatic post-flight gestures and comments. An insider has revealed that Perry regrets the spectacle, especially the footage of her floating in microgravity while attempting to share the setlist for her upcoming "Lifetimes" tour.