It appears that Katy Perry doesn't like pranks! Back in the day, the 'Harleys in Hawaii' hitmaker appeared on BBC Radio for an interview. However, Perry left the studio after she saw a lookalike of her then-spouse, Russell Brand, on the set of the radio program. Perry was married to Brand from 2010 to 2011, and she lost her calm after she ran into a man who resembled her husband. The prank was orchestrated by BBC Radio DJ Scott Mills. At the time, the radio host thought it would be funny to surprise Perry with a Russell Brand lookalike.

In an interview with The US Sun, Mills discussed the prank and admitted he didn’t know Perry and Brand were having marital issues at the time. "I thought it would be funny to hire a Russell Brand lookalike. I found a bloke who, when he turned up, really looked like Russell and could do the voice. So we sent fake Russell into the studio – and Katy Perry absolutely freaked out and ran. We didn’t know they were having relationship troubles, so it was a bit misjudged. But I remember hearing her saying, ‘I’m not going back out there,’ multiple times. I pleaded with her to come back. She’s wicked and did, but she said, ‘You need to play my records for the rest of your life on the radio to make up for it.’ It was my most awkward moment on Radio 1," he told the media outlet.

Perry and Brand first met in 2009 on the set of 'Get Him to the Greek.' As per Business Insider, while chatting with Glamour magazine, Perry recalled, "When he was filming 'Get Him to the Greek,' I did a cameo with him. My scene called for me to make out with him. And on the way down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping like a bunny. I hop like a bunny when I'm happy. I get a bit childlike. He gives me the Christmas Eve jitters."

'The One That Got Away' singer and the British comedian began dating in September 2009 and got engaged after four months. The pair tied the knot in a beautiful wedding in India in October 2010. However, their marriage wasn't meant to last forever as Brand filed for divorce from Katy on December 30, 2011, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Around the same time, Brand issued a statement to People magazine to confirm the news of their separation. “Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage. I’ll always adore her, and I know we’ll remain friends," Brand said in his statement.

Later, Perry revealed that Brand ended their marriage by informing her of the divorce through a text message. "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011," Perry shared in a Vogue cover interview. At the moment, Perry is happily engaged to Orlando Bloom, and the pair shares a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

