Katy Perry fanned herself, dropped her coat, and nearly fainted for this ‘American Idol’ contestant

"You are a star, and do not forget that. Just keep shining, honey," Katy Perry told 'American Idol' contestant Cade Foehner.

It seems that Katy Perry nearly fell in love with an 'American Idol' contestant! During an April 2018 episode of 'American Idol,' 21-year-old Cade Foehner, who hails from Shelbyville, Texas, wowed the judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Perry with his power-packed rendition of Jimi Hendrix's "All Along the Watchtower." Following his performance, Foehner received a standing ovation from the judges. According to a report by Gold Derby, Perry acted like she was fainting and went on to ask, "Are we allowed to show this on ABC? Oh my gosh, is this rock and roll?" Soon after, Bryan replied by saying, "Yeah, I did see some hip thrust."

Then, 'The One That Got Away' hitmaker couldn't stop gushing over Foehner's jaw-dropping performance and exclaimed, "I saw some things that my minister parents had to shut out. You sure are a minister, and you can preach to me any time you want!" Perry was so excited that she ended up removing her coat, which she was wearing on top of a blue sequined dress; meanwhile, her fellow judges, Bryan and Richie, calmed her down and guided the 'Queen of Camp' to her seat.

Then, Bryan said, "Okay, I mean she's losing sequins." Shortly afterward, Bryan asked Perry, "You okay, girl? to which an audience member retorted, "She's ready to roar." Bryan told Foehner, "Cade, see what you did? You okay, girl? Kade, we love you, buddy." Perry interrupted Bryan mid-sentence and quipped, "I just want to say one thing really quickly before I pass out, because I don't have much air capacity left inside of me. I just want to say whether you are #1, whether America chooses you, you are a star, and do not forget that. Just keep shining, honey."

Along with Perry, Richie also commended Foehner's performance: "Cade, as far as I'm concerned, I don't want to admit it, but the reason I'm here is because I was there when the first guy came around. So let me just tell you. It's the attitude; it's the personality. You are bringing it all, my friend. And what's that word? Sexy! She's right. No matter what happens in this competition, you, my friend, have got it." When Bryan was asked to give his feedback on Foehner's performance, he uttered, "No comment here, good job."

Later on down the line, Perry was asked about her 'American Idol' crush, Foehner, who was rumored to be dating fellow contestant Gabby Barrett. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight's reporter Lauren Zima, Perry shared her honest thoughts on Foehner and stated that she wishes nothing but the best for him. "It's fine, to each their own. You know, I'm happy for him, and he's probably happy for me. We don't talk to the contestants in between, so you know it's up to them, their personal life. I've heard that he's taken an interest in another contestant, and that's just fine; I'm going to get over it. Snow White would never say what she's thinking right now, or else she wouldn't be a part of the Disney family," Perry shared at that time.