When Katy Perry fought back tears bidding goodbye to ‘American Idol’ on live TV: 'My heart will…'

"There it is ... 7 years," captioned Katy Perry alongside an Instagram video bidding farewell to American Idol

Katy Perry's seven-year association with 'American Idol' has to be one of the most talked-about aspects of the singing reality show. Perry, who first graced the judging chair in 2018, garnered major attention for her brutal but honest feedback and bid farewell to the show in 2024. However, given her heartwarming bond with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, along with a long association with the show itself, an emotional goodbye was expected, which is exactly what happened in the finale of 'American Idol' Season 22.

Katy Perry attends iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marleen Moise)

As her last appearance on 'American Idol,' Perry made sure she did not steal the spotlight from the winner, Abi Carter. The Grammy winner held back her emotions, likely to keep the spotlight on Carter. But as Carter sang "What Was I Made For?", cameras caught Perry in tears. As confetti fell, she embraced fellow judges Richie and Bryan in a heartfelt group hug, closing out her memorable run on the show, per HuffPost.

Katy Perry gets emotional during the final moments of the #AmericanIdol Season 22 finale pic.twitter.com/o1K1famDG0 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 20, 2024

Host Ryan Seacrest thanked them, saying, "Thank you to Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and the always incredible Katy Perry." On X, Perry acknowledged the farewell with emotion: "There it is ... 7 years," adding a sad-faced emoji. Staying true to her playful spirit, she also joked, "A pizza my heart will always be on the #idol stage," sharing a video of herself tossing a pepperoni slice into the crowd.

Notably, Perry confirmed her departure from 'American Idol' during a February 2024 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' revealing that Season 22 would be her last, as per People. "I mean, I love Idol so much, much, Perry said. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat." She explained she was stepping away to pursue other projects, including new music. "I've been in the studio for a while, so [Richie and Bryan] figured something is coming," she added. "I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring back new music."

In July 2024, she released her single "Woman's World" from her album 143, which debuted in September 2024. Following her announcement that she would be leaving the 'American Idol' judging panel, Perry and her fellow cast members opened up about the 'Roar' singer's departure from the show." Bryan said, "It'll be emotional. Katy, Lionel, and I have developed a close friendship. It will be an emotional night," as per Eyewitness News. Host Seacrest echoed the sentiment, adding, "There will be a moment. She’s going to take the stage. It will be especially significant being her last performance."

Richie also shared his thoughts as he said, "To see her leave is going to be frightening and sad, but at the same time … hang on to your seat! She has a roar about herself, no pun intended." Perry also weighed on her emotions as she said, "I think I will be crying at anything,” she said. “It’s been a beautiful journey, and I love watching these kids grow and become this big, beautiful patchwork quilt."