Resurfaced clip shows Justin Bieber saying he ‘didn’t know if he’d be alive’ during his darkest days

"It was hard for me being the music industry and being that young and not knowing where to turn," Justin Bieber shared in an interview.

Over the years, Justin Bieber has had a hard time dealing with the spotlight! During a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the 'Beauty and a Beat' hitmaker broke down in tears while talking about the harsh realities of the music industry. As per a report by The Mirror, Lowe asked Bieber, "Do you think you then were on a path of self-destruction? Do you feel like you were self-destructing?" In his response, Bieber said, "For sure. 100%, yeah. It would have been no bueno. It was bad. I don't know if I'd be alive, for sure. If you think about how young I was and so impressionable, you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times. It was just insane."

In the same interview, Bieber couldn't hold back his tears while recalling his experiences as a 15-year-old pop star. Along with this, Bieber stated that he wanted to protect Billie Eilish from the dark side of the industry. With his head down and voice cracking, Bieber shared, "It was hard for me being in the music industry and being that young and not knowing where to turn and everyone, you know, telling me they loved me, and, you know, just turning their back on you in a second."

While chit-chatting with Lowe, the 'Baby' hitmaker mentioned that he has a soft corner for Eilish and stated that he will be there for her without fail. "If she [Billie] ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her... but, yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted... encounters...and...I just want to protect her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody," Bieber further added.

In September 2019, Bieber candidly spoke about the difficulties of being a child star. At that time, Bieber took to his Instagram page and penned a lengthy statement that revolved around his battle with drugs, his relationships, and his anger issues. Reflecting on his journey to superstardom, Bieber wrote, "As my talent progressed and I became ultra-successful, it happened within a strand of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don’t know about you, but humility comes with age."

Elsewhere in the caption, Bieber revealed, "I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant from everyone who loved me, and I hid behind the shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around. It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions." In addition to this, Bieber talked about his marriage with Hailey Bieber and referred to it as the "best season of my life." Bieber concluded the post by writing, “All this to say, even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you."