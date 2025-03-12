Mariah Carey and Jimmy Kimmel created a wild TV moment we won’t forget — right from a bathtub

Jimmy Kimmel got Mariah Carey to do a bathtub interview, and honestly, it’s the late-night TV chaos we never knew we needed

Jimmy Kimmel pulled off one of the most unexpected stunts when he convinced Mariah Carey to interview her while soaking in a bathtub on his late-night show back in 2017. Wearing a floor-length sparkling gown, diamonds, and her massive 35-carat engagement ring, Carey stepped into a bubble-filled tub surrounded by candles and flower arrangements. The setting looked like an oasis, making it one of the most luxurious interviews ever.

To take things up a notch, two shirtless attendants arrived to serve them champagne and hand-feed Carey grapes, resembling a scene straight out of ancient Greece. Kimmel then asked her about her Las Vegas residency, where she performed a long set of her 18 career hits. "I need to cut it," Carey joked, explaining that the show is a tribute to her nearly 30-year career. She also confirmed she would bring back her iconic little black dress. "It's not the typical [Vegas situation]," Carey said, describing how fans from all over the world travel to see her perform at Caesar’s Palace. "The audience [is] devoted fans." However, she reassured those who haven’t booked in advance, saying, "Come on out. Have yourself a splash."

Not missing the opportunity for humor, Kimmel ensured Carey got the full diva treatment. The singer, careful not to mess up her hair, moved some bubbles aside after sliding into the tub. Flashing her engagement ring from her fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer, Carey confirmed she wouldn’t be tying the knot in Vegas when Jimmy asked her "You are doing your show in Las Vegas, will you get married in Las Vegas, while you are there?" to which she replied, "UGH, no. I don’t think so,” and then digressed from the topic asking, "Can I blow the bubbles?" Kimmel managed to sneak in a few serious questions about her residency, but for the most part, Carey was more interested in playing with the bubbles—something viewers had no complaints about.

In recent news, The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025, set to air live on March 17 from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will honor Carey with the prestigious Icon Award. Hosted by LL Cool J, the event will feature performances by artists such as Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, and Nelly. Taylor Swift will also be celebrated for her record-breaking Eras Tour and is nominated for ten awards, alongside Morgan Wallen. Fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite categories until March 10. The awards will be broadcast live on FOX and iHeartRadio stations, as per People.

Mariah Carey is seen on December 21, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado. (Credit Image Soure: Getty Images | by MEGA)

This comes after Carey celebrated the 30th anniversary of her iconic holiday song in December 2024, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'. Released on October 29, 1994, the song has become a holiday staple, earning Carey the title 'Queen of Christmas.' The track has achieved significant milestones, including ranking as the No. 1 Greatest of All Time Holiday Song and helping Carey secure No. 1 hits in four decades. Since 2019, the song has reached the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 annually, amassing over $60 million from streaming and approaching 2 billion streams on Spotify, as per The New York Post.