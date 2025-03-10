Jerry Seinfeld shuts down Jimmy Fallon on live TV after asking an awkward question about kids: "Have you..."

"Sometimes the kids don’t like the parents," Jimmy Fallon told Jerry Seinfeld during an interview

Beloved stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld always speaks his mind in interviews! During a March 2024 episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' the late-night talk host Jimmy Fallon was joined by Seinfeld, and the two discussed the latter's upcoming movie 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.' The actor also shed light on his different parenting styles. Seinfeld is a doting father to his three children, Sascha, 23, Julian, 21, and Shepherd, 18, whom he shares with his wife, Jessica Seinfeld. In the episode, Fallon told Seinfeld, "Your kids like you," which Seinfeld misheard as, "Do my kids like me?" As per The Wrap, in his response, Fallon quipped, "No, I said. No, I said, the opposite. It was a statement. I said, 'Your kids like you.' I know your kids."

Shortly afterward, Seinfeld said, "Yeah, you do." Meanwhile, Fallon shared, "And they actually like dad." At that moment, Seinfeld glanced at Fallon and shrugged to the studio audience. After a small pause, Fallon mentioned, “Sometimes the kids don’t like the parents." Seinfeld responded, saying, "Well, if that was the case, I wouldn't bring it up. You know. Let's slide to the next question. These kids hate their father. Let’s not talk about that.”

Later in the episode, Fallon asked Seinfeld, "Have you had a chance to be with them recently?" to which Seinfeld replied, "Be with my kids? Yes, I’ve had many chances. Many, many chances to be with the kids." Then, Fallon chimed in and exclaimed, "They must enjoy it." Meanwhile, Seinfeld said, "Oh, they enjoy it because they like me." Soon after, Fallon echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Exactly right. That's exactly the point."

As per NBC, Seinfeld also candidly spoke about his unique way of parenting and quipped, "I always talk about being a parent: People talk about quality time. I like to talk about 'garbage time.' Bowl of cereal at 11:00 at night? That's garbage time." Speaking of garbage time, Seinfeld further stated, "That's the best. What I don't like is vacationing, family vacationing. I hate it. I hate going! My wife hates going with me. The kids hate going. I still go because what is the difference of doing one more thing I don't like on top of not liking anything anyway? I am a very happy person hating everything throughout my entire life. That's how I would describe myself."

After the episode was released, the fans raved over Seinfeld's great sense of humor and comedy timings in the comments section. One social media user penned, "Jerry is absolutely legend no dirty jokes just plain comedy his timing, and delivery always great." Another person commented, "Only Jerry Seinfeld could make me sit through a Jimmy Fallon interview." Followed by a third user who wrote, "This whole interview is 'GOLD Jerry GOLD!'" A netizen went on to say, "This interview made me laugh the entire time. What a great way to end a day." A fifth fan remarked, "Jerry Seinfeld, a true comedy genius and an always entertaining guest on any late night talk show. Fallon asked a few odd questions early in the interview, and Seinfeld covered him and made the moment funny instead of awkward."