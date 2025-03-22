Jennifer Lopez walked away from fans mid-autograph session after hearing one question about Diddy

It appears that Jennifer Lopez isn't comfortable talking about her former lover Sean 'Diddy' Combs! In October 2024, the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker attended the Los Angeles screening of her biographical sports drama film 'Unstoppable,' and after the screening, Lopez signed a few autographs for the fans while walking out of the venue. According to a report by the Daily Mail, a fan reached out to Lopez and asked her, "Do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?" After hearing the question, Lopez immediately stopped signing autographs and made her exit. In the clip, the other fans can be seen yelling, "Don't leave." At that point, Lopez declined the request of her fans and left the event with her bodyguard without giving a single answer about her past relationship with the disgraced rapper.

Following this, Lopez was again caught up in an awkward situation where she was asked questions about Combs. In a separate video obtained by Page Six, Lopez was surrounded by a couple of photographers outside of LA hotspot Funke after having dinner with her manager, Benny Medina. Then, a paparazzo went on to ask Lopez, “Hey Jennifer, do you have anything to say about the P. Diddy situation?” The 'Maid in Manhattan' actress, who was dolled up in a figure-hugging tan dress, looked uneasy as she looked down and quickly hopped on the passenger's side of her vehicle.

Combs and Lopez started dating after meeting on the set of Lopez's 'If You Had My Love' music video in 1999. Earlier that year, Combs parted ways with his on-and-off-again partner Kim Porter. However, Combs and Lopez called it quits in 2001 after two years of dating. In an interview with Vibe magazine, Lopez candidly spoke about her split from Combs. ”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff, where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts; it really took my whole life in a tailspin. I never caught him [cheating], but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night," Lopez said, as per Entertainment Weekly.

In an August 2011 interview with Vanity Fair, the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' crooner shed light on her toxic relationship with the 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper. "And we broke up many times before that and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous. Towards the end, it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young," Lopez told the media publication at that time.

At the moment, Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. For those unaware, let us share with you that Combs was arrested by the police authorities on September 16, 2024, on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. As of right now, Combs has been denied bail thrice. Combs' trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. In a statement issued to BBC, Combs' lawyer said, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."