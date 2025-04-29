This pig brought back a wild memory for one ‘AGT’ judge — and yes, there was a kiss involved

"In a weird way, I want to give the pig a kiss." Heidi Klum couldn’t resist kissing Mack the pig.

'America's Got Talent,' is no stranger to unique animal acts; after all, the 'world's biggest stage' is open for anyone, no matter what species they belong to. Enter Pork Chop Revue, a pig act from season 15 of 'America's Got Talent.' The iconic animal group's performance began with a small pig unfurling the carpet, suggesting the beginning of the performance. With four pigs of different sizes, Pork Chop Revue gave each pig a moment to shine.

Every time a pig showcased their skills or performed a trick, the other pigs would be politely sitting at the back, as if waiting for their turn to perform. From jumping hurdles, to going between legs, these pigs were pulling off everything with ease while also flaunting their cuteness. Heidi Klum was particularly melted by their cuteness as one pig strutted around, and Klum noted, "Look how he's wagging his tail; look at him wagging his little tail. He's so cute."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pork Chop Revue (@porkchoprevue)

It's almost as if these little ones didn't even have to do anything to wow the judges, as they could just stand and wow the judges by being adorable. That said, the act was far from over. As Les Kimes, the trainer of Pork Chop Revue, walked backwards on the carpet, a pig rolled a barrel in front of him, a demonstration so adorable it even brought out a laugh from Simon Cowell. Just when the performance seemed to be wrapping up, Klum said out loud, "What about the big guy?" as she pointed at one of the biggest pigs sitting calmly at the back. In that instance, one of the crewmates rolled out a pram with what seemed to be a baby. It was a baby, but to everyone's surprise, it was a cute little baby pig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pork Chop Revue (@porkchoprevue)

As Kimes set up the pram on the carpet, he signaled the 'big guy,' who was actually the youngling's mother named Mack. She began pushing the pram, strolling gracefully as if she were simply out for a walk with her baby. As the performance ended, Pork Chop Revue got a unanimous yes from all the judges. However, the real showstopper came moments later as Klum went on stage to give Mack, the biggest pig, a big fat kiss, as reported by Gold Derby.

Hilariously enough, this is not the first time Klum has done this. All the way back in 2014, during season 9 auditions of 'AGT,' Klum kissed another pig who was the sole part of the Top Hogs act. As the judges gave the Top Hogs a unanimous yes, the Victoria's Secret Angel noted, "How can you say no to the pig? In a weird way, I want to give the pig a kiss." John Vincent, the leader of the act, replied, "Who wouldn't love a kiss from Heidi?" as Klum came on stage and planted a big, affectionate kiss on Mudslinger, the lead pig of Top Hogs, as reported by Fandom.