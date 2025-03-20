Taylor Swift was visibly uncomfortable when Ellen asked weird questions about Taylor Lautner

"I really like hockey a lot and it turns out so does he," Taylor Swift said of Taylor Lautner on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

Over the years, the 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift has often been in the spotlight due to her high-profile romances! In October 2009, the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker appeared on an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to promote her sophomore album "Fearless," and at one point, during the episode, Ellen DeGeneres made Swift uncomfortable by asking her some questions about her love life. In the episode, DeGeneres asked Swift about her feature-length film 'Valentine's Day', "I was saying you just did a movie right," to which Swift replied, "Yes, I did." Then, the veteran talk show host questioned Swift, "When is that coming out?" In her response, Swift said, "That comes out in February around Valentine's Day cause the movie is called Valentine's Day."

Shortly afterward, DeGeneres inquired Swift, "And you're in it, and who else is in it—a bunch of people, right?" to which she retorted, "Yeah, a lot of people: Bradley Cooper, Jamie Fox, Queen Latifah, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Topher Grace." After that, DeGeneres asked Swift, "Who were your scenes with?" while the latter answered, "Taylor Lautner." DeGeneres chimed in, "That's the guy from the Twilight." Swift stated, "Oh yeah," meanwhile DeGeneres gushed over Lautner, "He's cute." Swift shyly echoed the same sentiments, saying, "Yeah, he is."

Then, DeGeneres showed a kissing picture of Swift and Lautner from the 2010 movie 'Valentine's Day.' Soon after, the studio audience began hooting loudly. As per a report by The Things, DeGeneres went on to ask Swift, "What's happening there? Was that a part of the movie?" Swift lowered her head in embarrassment and quipped, "Yeah, yeah it was." DeGeneres didn't stop there; she showed another picture of Swift and Lautner from a sporting event and uttered, "Really? What is that part of the movie when you all go to some kind of game together, some kind of a basketball game, that's part of the movie too?"

At that moment, Swift appeared awkward and said, "I really like hockey a lot, and it turns out so does he." A stunned DeGeneres shared, "Wow, so you saw each other there; you just ran into each other." Then, Swift giggled nervously; meanwhile, DeGeneres went on to say, "It's confusing, though his name is Taylor and your name's Taylor. That's weird, like somebody goes Taylor and you both turn around," to which Swift responded, "Yes. That's weird see that was confusing when we were shooting the movie and so halfway through the day, it was like, 'Taylor to makeup, not you the other one, you over there Taylor, hey you on your mark, not you the tan one.' You know, everybody was so confused and so halfway through the day I was like, 'How about this you call him Taylor and call me Swifty.' Problem solved."

Then, DeGeneres asked Swift, "Is he a good kisser?" Swift wasn't amused with that question and said, "What?" For the unversed, let us share with you that, Swift and Lautner first sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2009 when they starred in the rom-com 'Valentine’s Day.' However, their romance was short-lived, as they called it quits after a few months together. During a Facebook Live Q&A session that took place in 2016, Lautner confirmed that Swift's song 'Back to December' was about him. As per Billboard, Lautner's 'Scream Queens' co-star Lea Michele asked him, “Didn’t she write a song about you?” to which he replied, "That’s what she does. She writes songs.”