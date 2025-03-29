Dua Lipa and Drew Barrymore almost fell on stage while hugging each other in awkward TV moment

Drew Barrymore and Dua Lipa nearly tripped on the stage while hugging each other during an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'! In May 2024, the renowned talk show host was accompanied by the Albanian singer-songwriter who came on the daytime show to promote her third studio album 'Radical Optimism.' As per a report by the Daily Mail, Barrymore wrapped up the interview by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, Radical Optimism is out. And I just want to thank the talented Unlimited High School for this extraordinary bucket list opportunity. Thank you so much. And I can't believe I got to be a part of this, too. Thank you, everybody."

Following that, both Barrymore and Lipa went in for a warm hug, and they squealed as they lost their balance. At that point, the two were on the verge of falling on the stage, but they held on to each other tightly. In the end, they didn't panic and quickly regained control. Despite the circumstances, they handled the tricky situation like true professionals. Then, the actor and the singer walked off the stage by saying, "Let's go, Drua," referencing a collective moniker of their names. You can watch the video here.

After the episode aired, the fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing over Lipa in the comments section. One social media user wrote, "What an elegant human being. I admire and envy how calm she is in any situation; it seems like nothing can rattle her. I wish I were like her, and I’m a dude." Followed by a second person who stated, "Dua has such a calming, soothing presence. And she just seems like a genuinely nice person. Love her." Another netizen chimed in, "Dua is not only beautiful, but also so intelligent, eloquent, and poised, and besides all that, she also makes great music! I'm so inspired by her." A user went on to say, "I love her persona. I love the way she both reasons and thinks. Very introspective and a true artist at heart. Great self-esteem and self-belief. She shows the world it's not beauty, but I am a mature human being. The decision to move from Kosovo to London is somewhat a big decision; then again, as an artist, she loves transformation and new beginnings."

Elsewhere in the episode, Lipa also shed light on the importance of being single after Barrymore asked her, "How should we feel about being single?" In her response, Lipa shared, "'I think singledom is so important. I feel like so often when we find ourselves single, we wish our singledom away looking for someone. Whereas when you're alone, who you are in the silence, when you're doing things that only you want to do, when you're taking care of yourself, to hang out with the people that you love without wondering what someone else might want from you, you're constantly taking care of you—that's when you do your most learning."

Dua has been romantically linked to Callum Turner since January 2024. At that time, they were spotted together getting cozy at the 'Masters of the Air' premiere party. In February of the same year, the two lovebirds looked smitten at the Grammys' after-party. Since then, they have been snapped together on various occasions. Talking of their romance, a source told Us Weekly, "Dua and Callum spend almost all their time together and are nearly inseparable. They travel together, they’ve met each other’s families, and they’re very serious about one another.”