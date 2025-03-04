Drew Barrymore pulls out her hair extensions after talking to Pamela Anderson in inspiring TV moment

"Oh my gosh, this is wonderful. Yeah right. Let go. You don't need that," Pamela Anderson told Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore is embracing her natural hair! During an October 2024 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' the talk show host removed her hair extensions while conversing with the 'Baywatch' alum Pamela Anderson. At one point, Barrymore and Anderson were discussing ditching makeup, and soon after, she took out a hair extension from her scalp. As per Buzzfeed, after taking off the accessory from her hair, Barrymore said, "Sorry, if we're really going to be honest here." Then, Anderson began hooting loudly. As Barrymore continued to rip out her hair extensions, fellow guest Valerie Bertinelli exclaimed, "I love you so much."

Anderson was in awe of the bold move made by Barrymore, and she quipped, "Oh my gosh, this is wonderful. Yeah right. Let go. You don't need that." Later in the episode, the '50 First Dates' actress revealed that she began wearing hair extensions due to the symptoms of perimenopause. According to Daily Mail, Barrymore shared, "So, another really awesome symptom of perimenopause is you start to lose your hair." Right after, Anderson gushed over Barrymore's natural hair and noted, "You have a lot of hair, your hair is beautiful." In her response, Barrymore said, "It's good. It's not bad."

After a while, Bertinelli chimed in, "You can have a full face of makeup, feel like the makeup is beautiful, but if you're having a bad hair day, it's like, nah, not gonna happen." On the other hand, Barrymore went on to say, "And if you are having a great hair day, you feel a lot more confident about wearing less makeup because you feel so good in your presentation that everything else sort of falls into place."

In the past, the 'Never Been Kissed' star has candidly spoken about experiencing the symptoms of perimenopause. In an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore stated that she experiences excessive bloating during perimenopause. "When I am stressed, the (stress hormone) cortisol in my belly gets so bad that I can look anywhere from six to eight months pregnant. It happens quite often to me, and I have to change my diet, really reset everything, and then I get back to center," Barrymore shared on the episode, as per Today.

Along with this, Barrymore mentioned that perimenopause also took a toll on her mental health. Barrymore recalled that when she entered perimenopause, she "struggled so much" mentally. "You go through an emotional rollercoaster, and you don’t know what’s happening, and there aren’t indicators there to help it make sense to you, so you just do whatever it is you can to be calmer so that you will be better for yourself, as well as those around you," Barrymore explained.

In February 2024, Barrymore took to her Instagram page and announced that she had become the brand ambassador for Dr. Kellyann's daily perimenopause and menopause supplement. "Yup, the dreaded 'M word' that we should not feel ashamed of because EVERY woman is going to go through menopause!" she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In the video shared, Barrymore said, "The hormonal weight gain, hot flashes, sleepless nights, fatigue, the mood swings. You're not alone, and you don't have to feel powerless once your body begins to transition. I just had to come out here and get something off my chest. I'm not afraid of perimenopause anymore."