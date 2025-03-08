Drew Barrymore kisses Matt Bomer on live TV and instantly 'collapses': “This is the only action...”

“This is the only action I get!. I’ll just be in my single, celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing and come to work...," Barrymore said.

Drew Barrymore was in full swoon mode on an episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ when she shared an unexpected kiss with ‘Fellow Travelers’ star Matt Bomer. The moment sent her into a full-blown meltdown as she dramatically collapsed in her chair, gushing, "This is the only action I get!" The candid and hilarious reaction quickly became a highlight of the show, leaving both the audience and Bomer’s co-star, Jonathan Bailey, in stitches. The smooch happened after Barrymore openly fawned over Bomer, who is married to Simon Halls.

As per EW, Barrymore could not contain her excitement as she complimented Bomer, “Matt, you’re so hot. I can’t believe I’m actually sitting next to you. In fact, by the way, I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I never meet a straight man. I’m attracted to...I am only attracted to gay men. What’s wrong with me?” Bomer, ever the charmer, reassured her, “You’ve got good taste!” to which Barrymore jokingly replied, “But it’s like I’m barking up the wrong tree!” Bomer sweetly responded, "Well, we love you. I love you enough for all of us." The pair then discovered they shared an interesting connection—they had both kissed actor Andrew Rannells. Barrymore added, “I’m proud to say that we actually kissed the same man. Who’s also gay? Andrew Rannells.”

Bomer suddenly suggested, “I think we should round it out. The great Andrew Rannells. We have to close the circle.” Without missing a beat, Barrymore and Bomer smooched, sending the studio audience into a frenzy. Overwhelmed with emotions, Barrymore melted into her chair, prompting Bomer to do the same. Still basking in the moment, Barrymore playfully confessed, “This is the only action I get! I’ll just be in my single, celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing and come to work where I get the best life I’ve ever lived.”

Jonathan Bailey, best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton,’ also received his fair share of admiration from Barrymore. She gushed, “You’re so hot, and I don’t understand how you’re so commanding and alpha and make me feel, as a woman, like, ‘Whatever you say!’ And then you are this beautiful gay man in this intimate relationship making me sob in my bed over, you know, if we all are so lucky to have love in this life, and I have cried so much in this show.”

As per People magazine, and just when fans thought they had seen it all, Barrymore took another trip down memory lane with guest Chloë Sevigny, reminiscing about the time they shared a kiss in a bathroom at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in the ‘90s. Barrymore gushed, “We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis Hotel…That was a bond for us…So Chloe and I shared something in a bathroom that night and if you can get it right we'd love for you to win $500 because that would be fun…It was a kiss…We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest."