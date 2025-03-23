Drew Barrymore couldn't stop swooning over Pedro Pascal on her show — and we ain't complaining

"The internet is just swooning over Pedro. He's the star of The Last of Us. He was just on SNL," Drew Barrymore shared on the show.

It appears that Drew Barrymore is smitten by 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal! During an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' which was released in March 2023, Barrymore and her fellow co-host Ross Mathews were seen chit-chatting about the internet's latest obsession with Pascal. In the episode, Barrymore couldn't stop herself from gushing over Pascal and exclaimed, "Unless you're basically living under a rock, the internet is just swooning over Pedro. He's the star of 'The Last of Us.' He was just on SNL. He's actually had a very long career, and a lot of his fellow actors are posting pictures of, like, ‘Here was me acting with him in the ’90s. He’s been here all along.'”

As per a report by Decider, the talk show host further added, "And Pedro has no idea what's going on and says, 'Please everyone can we just focus on Harry Styles.' I gotta say, Pedro, the humility is making you hotter. Stop it." Soon after, Mathews chimed in, "I get wanting to focus on Harry Styles, but I can multitask okay. I can do it and I will say, 'Is there anything hotter than someone who doesn't know that they are hot?' You know what I mean," to which Barrymore retorted, "I don't think so. Does anyone else out there think so... because the minute someone does think they're all that in a bag of chips, I'm like, 'No, I don't know. You've lost me, you don't need my love, you have too much of your own. Pascal is really special. I see what all the fuss is about.”

Before Barrymore talked about Pascal being an internet sensation on her talk show, Pascal addressed the same during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Then, the interviewer asked Pascal, "How you doing, Daddy?" to which Pascal replied, "I'm all right, mama." Soon after, the journalist exclaimed, "You know, you are the daddy of the internet, right?" Then, Pascal read a tweet that said, "I call Pedro Pascal a DILF and think he's my cool slu**y father." In his response, Pascal quipped, "Yeah, I am your cool slu**y daddy."

In a separate interview, Pascal was asked how he felt after becoming the internet's boyfriend. At that point in time, the 'Game of Thrones' actor mentioned some of his concerns with the title and his honest thoughts on the internet crushing on him. "What’s wrong with people who like an old man like me? I don’t understand. What has happened culturally? How could this happen? Focus on Harry Styles!” Pascal said, according to Elite Daily.

Once the episode dropped, the fans rushed to the comments section and requested Barrymore to bring Pascal on her talk show. One social media user wrote, "Invite him on your show!! He's humble, handsome, kind, and funny. You two would have great chemistry, two empathetic souls but cheeky." Another person went on to say, "Pedro is all that and a bag of chips with extra bean dip! The fact he is humble about it, it really does add some heat to the flame." Another netizen stated, "Pedro is hot because he's so laid back and doesn't take himself seriously, plus he's got that dry sense of humour...and look at him! He definitely improves with age."