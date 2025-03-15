Suge Knight reveals Diddy and Snoop Dogg did ‘uncomfortable’ things together in explosive interview

Suge Knight drops bombshell allegations, claims Diddy and Snoop Dogg were ‘closer than most’ on ‘Collect Call’ podcast

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised

Suge Knight dropped some major bombshell revelations on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' relationships with renowned rappers Snoop Dogg and Usher! During an audio interview with 'Collect Call' podcast host Michael Franzese that took place on November 13, 2024, Knight candidly spoke about Combs' connections with famed musicians, including Justin Bieber, Usher, and many more. At first, Knight talked about Combs' close bond with Dogg, stating that they did "uncomfortable" things. "Snoop and Puffy were so close, closer than close, closer than most. They would do things together, and part[y] together, and do things that it was uncomfortable for two men to be that way," Knight shared, according to The Express Tribune.

Knight also claimed in the interview that Combs, Dogg, and Dr Dre were members of a “secret society.” While appearing on an episode of the 'Collect Call' podcast, Knight quipped, "Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you see the other one. Next thing you know, they started painting their fingernails. Didn’t make sense.” In the episode, Knight made another jaw-dropping revelation, alleging that Combs was “f*****g Usher.”

Since Combs’ arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, many fans have been eager to learn more about his past relationships with high-profile A-listers like Usher. Amid the controversy, speculation has grown that Usher may have been exposed to harm at a young age due to his close ties with Combs. For those unfamiliar, Usher moved to New York City at just 13 years old to live with Combs. At the time, the young singer was under the mentorship of the now-disgraced music mogul as part of his “Puffy Flavor Camp,” as reported by the Independent.

During his 2016 appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', Usher candidly spoke about his time at Combs' house and quipped, “I got a chance to see some things. I didn’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen." As per Newsweek, when asked if he would ever send his children to "Puffy Flavor Camp," Combs replied, "Oh, hell no."

In a separate interview with Daily Mail, Usher also talked about the alleged "freak offs" that occurred at Combs' place. "I was introduced to everything by Puff Daddy when I was only 15 - parties, women, sex, and drugs. I've had a taste of it but I'd never let it take me over. I had Puff as my mentor, but I wouldn’t pass on any of the advice he gave me," Usher told the media publication at that time. As speculations about Usher's bond with Diddy increased, Usher decided to delete all the tweets from his X account.

While having a conversation with Franzese, Knight also discussed Combs' interactions with Bieber, claiming that Combs and his fellow associates "had sex" with Bieber. Knight said, "This wouldn’t have happened if Justin Bieber came from a wealthy family. Justin Bieber pretty much came from a poor family, but the young man was so talented that he could have been bigger than Michael Jackson… no grown man must be doing drugs and drinking with kids."