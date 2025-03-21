Resurfaced clip shows Bono dodging Diddy’s kiss during awkward Golden Globes moment

"He still shudders at the thought of it," a source said of Bono's reaction to Diddy's kiss attempt.

Bono turned down a kiss from Sean 'Diddy' Combs during an awkward encounter at the 2014 Golden Globes! In a video of the controversial incident, Combs appeared on the stage to present the Best Original Song Award at the 2014 award ceremony. At that point, U2 frontman, Bono, and his bandmates won the prestigious award for their song 'Ordinary Love,' which they had written for the 2013 epic movie 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.' When the band members came on the stage to pick up the award, U2's guitarist, the Edge, ended up hugging Combs. Soon after, Combs approached Bono for a hug and leaned in to kiss the rock band's vocalist on the cheeks.

At that very moment, Bono immediately turned his face away from the disgraced hip-hop mogul and went towards the microphone to deliver an acceptance speech. According to a report by Radar Online, Bono still remains haunted by his tense interaction with Combs. "Loads of fans are saying the obvious discomfort with Bono's body language all those years ago is a sign he knew there was something not right with Diddy—to say the least," an insider told the media publication.

In addition to this, the source also mentioned that Bono had no idea what Combs was doing at that moment nor the allegations pressed against him at that time. Speaking of the embarrassing situation, the source further elaborated, "There's no way he knew about the depths of his depravity or he would have spoken up, but there was no way Bono was letting him anywhere near him, even 10 years ago. He still shudders at the thought of it."

In the blink of an eye, the clip of the incident went viral on various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), and many fans shared their thoughts on the whole situation. An X user wrote, “Bono, like, get away from me, dude." Followed by a second user who penned, “Diddy just wanted a warm welcome, but Bono gave him the cold shoulder!” A third user chimed in, "Looks like Diddy went in for a kiss, and Bono was like, GTFOH." A netizen stated, "Diddy wanted that kiss from Bono so bad." Another person quipped, "As I watched it again, it looked like he was aiming to kiss Diddy or hug him also, and they remembered where they were."

Lately, Combs has found himself in hot waters due to the shocking claims put against him. In case you're wondering, Combs was taken into custody on September 16, 2024, after being accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Up until now, Combs has not pleaded guilty to the allegations, and his trial is slated to kickstart on May 5, 2025. In the last couple of months, Combs' lawyers have denied all the accusations made against him in multiple lawsuits by various women. In a statement issued to BBC, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, "He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will."