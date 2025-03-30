Diddy invited Prince William and Harry to his ‘wild’ parties — but there’s one reason they didn't go

Diddy really wanted to party with Prince William and Prince Harry, calling them ‘young bucks getting into trouble,’ says author

Back in the day, Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly sent an invitation to Prince Harry and Prince William for his wild parties! Not long ago, Christopher Andersen, the author of 'The King', claimed that Harry and William, who were bachelors at that time, didn't attend Combs' infamous parties on the advice of palace aides. During an interview with Fox News, Andersen said, "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers ‘were young bucks getting into trouble themselves.' Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."

The royal expert further elaborated, “Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties. But those invitations were wisely turned down, and after William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether. As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy’s wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there."

In a 2011 episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' with Combs, the talk show host Graham Norton quipped, "I read that you want to get Prince William and Prince Harry to a Diddy party." At first, Combs appeared hesitant to respond to Norton's question but ended up saying, "I don’t think … not anymore. I mean before you know …" as the studio audience burst into laughter. Soon after, Norton playfully remarked, “Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us," while referring to William's engagement to Kate Middleton. Combs shared, "Trust me, they're off the list. Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?’”

Then, the music mogul seemingly referred to the booze-fueled younger years of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. At that time, both William and Harry made headlines due to their night outs in Las Vegas. In 2007, William and Harry were snapped with Combs at an after-party for a concert that was held in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, as per The Mirror. For those unaware, let us share with you that Combs performed at the Princess Diana Memorial Concert at Wembley Arena before heading out for the after-party, which took place at a club in London called Paper.

Andersen also alleged, “Diddy has admitted that he aspired to move in royal circles and was even angling for an audience with the late queen. That never happened. I’m sure that King Charles, who has seen the monarchy so badly tarnished by Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, isn’t exactly thrilled at even the vague prospect of seeing the royal family dragged into yet another sordid sex scandal. King Charles must be grateful that his sons’ encounters with Diddy didn’t include participating in the rap star’s infamous ‘freak offs.'”

For the unversed, Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on September 14, 2024. Combs was taken into custody after being accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs' trial is all set to begin on May 5, 2025. In a statement issued to BBC, Combs' attorneys said, "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."