Diddy and 15-year-old Justin Bieber talking about going ‘crazy’ in old video is still disturbing to watch

Diddy planning to spend 48 hours with then-15-year-old Justin Bieber in resurfaced video has fans saying the same thing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' interview with 15-year-old Justin Bieber has caused a stir online amid the rapper's recent legal troubles! In 2009, the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker posted a video on his YouTube channel that showed him spending 48 hours with the Bad Boys Records founder. “So, check this out, yo. Justin – have you ever seen the movie 48 Hours? Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy where we're hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. You know I have been given custody of him; you know he's signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher's first album. I don’t have legal guardianship of [Justin] but for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy," Combs said in the video, as per InTouch Weekly.

Soon after, Combs asked Bieber, "What do you want to do for the next 48 hours?" to which the latter responded by saying, “The next 48 hours – let’s just go get some girls. Go hang out some." Then, Combs who seemed happy with Bieber's answer, went on to say, "A man after my heart, that’s what I’m talking about,” before hugging him as the two musicians headed towards a silver Lamborghini.

Bieber's resurfaced clip grabbed the attention of the fans after Combs was taken into custody on September 16, 2024, on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. As of now, Combs has not pleaded guilty to the charges against him. After Combs was hit with these serious accusations, many fans rushed back to the comments section of the YouTube video and slammed Combs. One social media user wrote, "You can tell that justin is putting a fake smile but you can really see in his eyes that he's scared and hurt behind closed doors. No child deserves to go through this." Another user penned, "The fact this is out in the open for 14 years and nobody questioned it until now is crazy." Followed by a third person who stated, "The way he’s trying to mimic diddy, he saw him as a role model, and look what diddy did…. I'm sobbing."

However, reports now state that Bieber has been deeply disturbed following Combs' sex-trafficking arrest. A source close to the 'Baby' crooner stated that Bieber has been completely 'thrown' by the harrowing allegations pressed against Combs. Speaking of Bieber, the source quipped, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off. So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding to this since the home raids. He's not going to," as per Daily Mail.

Furthermore, the source mentioned that Bieber regrets collaborating with Combs on 'Moments', a song featured on Combs' 2023 album named 'The Love Album: Off the Grid.' The source went on to say, "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."