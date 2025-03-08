Danny Masterson once bragged about having photos of 'commando' Ashton Kutcher on live TV: 'I have more..."

“Nobody was gonna take your picture, so you could really wild out, and nobody would know what you did last night," Kutcher quipped.

Danny Masterson’s jaw-dropping confession on live TV about taking naked pictures of Ashton Kutcher during their roller coaster ‘That 70s Show’ days has resurfaced in a much darker light following his conviction for rape and subsequent 30-year prison sentence. What was once dismissed as a hot and happening party anecdote now poses questions about abuse and exploitation.

During a 2016 appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ Masterson and Kutcher recalled their party era when social media was not a thing. Kutcher joked, “Nobody was going to take your picture, so you could really wild out, and nobody would know what you did last night.” But what made the conversation eerie was Masterson’s confession. He revealed that he has more pictures of Kutcher naked than anyone else. Masterson asserted, "I have more photos of commando Kutcher here naked in a club than probably anybody," making Kutcher go all squeaky. Back then, what seemed like a harmless, funny comment is now a chilling revelation after Masterson’s conviction for two rapes, as reported by Fandom Wire.

‘That '70s Show’ star Danny Masterson has been found guilty on two counts of rape, faces 30 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/2FoSM4SM2V — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2023

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s. The trial revealed allegations that the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson was an important member, had helped cover up his tracks and silenced victims. One survivor remarked, "I wish I had reported him earlier to the police." Another survivor exclaimed, "I forgive you. Your sickness is no longer mine to bear." Masterson silently accepted the judge’s penalty without making a scene in the court.

The fallout from the case scarred Kutcher for life. Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, both of whom co-starred with him on the classic show, faced major backlash after writing letters of support for him during sentencing. However, after major criticism from everywhere, he was forced to resign from his role as chairman of the anti-child exploitation charity Thorn. In his resignation letter, he confessed, "After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as chairman of the board, effective immediately," Kutcher said in the resignation letter. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve. This is precisely what we have all worked to reverse over the last decade," as stated by BBC.

Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher during 2003 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage and Audience at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz)

The couple’s apologies did little to nothing to calm the furious crowd. Advocacy groups and sexual assault survivors slammed them for their hypocrisy. Moreover, Alison Anderson (a lawyer representing two victims of Masterson’s case) said, "Despite persistent harassment, obstruction, and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today." While another victim shared, "She texted me and told me to never contact her again. She had warned me ahead of time she wanted to see Danny Masterson locked away for what he'd done to me, but not at the expense of her religion." The infamous case also brought renewed criticism to Hollywood’s way-long history of motivating troubled issues. What was once labeled a simple party prank—Masterson capturing Kutcher in not-so-okay situations—now poses serious concerns.