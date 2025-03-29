Courtney Love apologized to a journalist after what she did during an interview: "I'm so humiliated"

"That simply isn't me. It has been, but I haven't been such a mess for quite some time," Courtney Love wrote in her apology.

Back in the day, Courtney Love issued a heartfelt apology for her bad behavior during an interview with a journalist. The New York Times reporter Eric Wilson was shocked when he entered Love's hotel room for the interview and found Love completely naked on her couch. The 'Falling to Pieces' hitmaker later claimed that at that time, she was drunk and on the antidepressant Zoloft. However, things turned more chaotic when Love wore a pair of $4000 panties and a trench coat and went for a walk in the hotel lobby with her breasts exposed. Once Love returned to her senses, she was embarrassed by her behavior.

The very next day, the 'Sons of Anarchy' actress decided to send a text message to Wilson to apologize for her wildly inappropriate behavior. According to a report by the Daily Mail, in her message to Wilson, Love penned, "I'm so humiliated. That simply isn't me. It has been, but I haven't been such a mess for quite some time. I trust you understand that our hearts can take us all to dark and ill-timed places."

This was not the first time Love made headlines during an interview. While appearing on an episode of David Letterman's talk show 'Late Show with David Letterman' in 2004, Love jumped on his desk and flashed him by pulling up her skirt. Later on, Letterman recalled the moment when Love came back on his show in 2010. "I enjoyed it. ... I don't want to be what they call an enabler ... but it seemed like you were at the top of your game to me,” Letterman said, at the time, as per Toronto Sun.

Love has previously spoken about her struggles with alcohol. After accepting the Icon Award at the 2020 NME Awards, Love used her acceptance speech to shed light on her sobriety journey. “I didn’t prepare any speech; sorry, I didn’t mean to be disrespectful. I woke up this morning and I asked a friend, like, ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f*** you thing [the award is shaped like a middle finger] … I also have 18 months sober today. I can’t believe that. That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much. I’m very honored," Love shared, as per People magazine.

Love was married to Kurt Cobain, the founder of the grunge band Nirvana. The pair tied the knot on Waikiki Beach on February 24, 1992. For their beach wedding, Love donned a satin and lace dress that was once owned by 'The Toast of New York' actress Frances Farmer; meanwhile, Cobain simply wore plaid pajamas. The pair welcomed their only child together, a daughter named Frances Bean Cobain, on August 18, 1992. After two years, Love's husband, Cobain, died at the age of 25 by suicide at his Seattle house following a long battle with depression and drugs. Then, Cobain left a note that read, “Please keep going, Courtney, for Frances. For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you.”