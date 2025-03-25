Resurfaced 2005 clip shows Courtney Love warning women not to enter Harvey Weinstein's hotel room

It appears that Courtney Love knew the real side of the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein way before he was accused of sexual harassment by several women. During an interview from the red carpet of Comedy Central's 2005 roast of Pamela Anderson, 'The 70s House' actress Natasha Leggero asked Love, "Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood?" In a video obtained by TMZ, Love first looked a bit hesitant and stammered, "Ummm, I'll get libeled if I say it." After a little pause, Love quipped, “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in his Four Seasons [hotel room], don’t go."

At that point in time, Love's representative didn't put out any statement. However, later on, down the line, the 'People vs. Larry Flint' star addressed the resurfaced video on X (formerly known as Twitter) by writing, "Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein." In the past, many renowned actresses, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Eva Green, accused Weinstein of making sexual advances toward them during their business meetings, which took place in hotel rooms.

The Weinstein scandal began when eight women, including the 'Someone Like You' star Ashely Judd, spoke against Weinstein in a bombshell New York Times report, where the ladies accused him of sexual misconduct. It has been reported by the newspaper that Weinstein reached private settlements with the eight women. Around the same time, Weinstein shared that he was meeting with therapists and planning to “deal with this issue head-on.”

After the initial report came out, Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him. In a statement issued to People, Chapman said, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Then, Angelina Jolie also talked about her bad encounter with Weinstein, well-known for co-producing films like 'Pulp Fiction', 'Into the West', and 'Dust Devil', among many others. During an interview with The Guardian, Jolie stated that she turned down his unwanted advances while she was shooting for his film 'Playing by Heart' in 1998. Recalling the horrific experience, Jolie said, "If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt are an assault.”

Weinstein's trial began in New York in January 2020. Then, several A-listers, like Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette, were seen protesting outside the court. After all the victims were heard and the evidence was presented before the court, the jury found Weinstein guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. In March 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape. As of March 2025, Weinstein is being held at the Rikers Island jail complex.