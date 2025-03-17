Chilling 2004 video shows Conan O’Brien predicting Danny Masterson's downfall: "You’ll be caught..."

Conan O'Brien's joke in 2004 about Danny Masterson took on a darker turn after the actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.

It seems like Conan O'Brien predicted Danny Masterson's fate! During a 2004 episode of 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien', the renowned talk-show host was joined by Masterson well-known for essaying the role of Steven Hyde on 'That ’70s Show' and while chit-chatting, O'Brien told Masterson that one day he would pay the consequences of his actions. For the unversed, let us share with you, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September 2023 for raping two women, according to CBS. However, O'Brien's comment came after Masterson talked about his Long Island accent in the episode. Masterson mentioned that his accent “just goes away naturally, and then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about.”

Masterson stated that his friend Bodhi Elfman, “always teases" him. Then, Masterson flaunted his heavy accent and quipped, "And he says, 'Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'” as reported by the New York Post. O'Brien asked Masterson, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question,” to which the latter responded, “I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab." O'Brien looked uncomfortable after hearing Masterson's answer and jokingly remarked, “I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will." Smirking, Masterson went on to say, "I will."

However, much to the contrary, Masterson seemed genuinely surprised after his verdict, however he masked it. Masterson was blank when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo gave him a sentence of 30 years. Throughout the trial, Masterson's two victims shed light on the trauma they faced. One of the women gathered the courage and testified in the court. While looking directly at Masterson, the woman said, “When you raped me, you stole from me. That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison,” as reported by ABC.

At that point, Alison Anderson, a lawyer representing the two victims issued a statement to BBC on their behalf. In the statement, Anderson said the women "have displayed tremendous strength and bravery, by coming forward to law enforcement and participating directly in two grueling criminal trials. Despite persistent harassment, obstruction, and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today."

After Masterson's arrest, many viewers rushed back to see his interview with O'Brien and flooded the comments section. One social media user penned, "Of course, Conan can predict the future. After all, he was writer on The Simpsons." A second user wrote, “'I’ve heard about you' & 'You will be caught soon, I know you will' in a serious tone without laughing sends me chills, Conan was being serious with it." Another user quipped, "What's interesting is Conan wasn't even the one who went in that direction - he did!! It's like he was bragging about his crimes." Another user said, "Conan is always in the moment. He reads the words between the sentences. He is like a thermometer. He is accurate when he recognizes bad energy." A disappointed fan chimed in, "That's sad. Loved him growing up watching the 70s show. It's all slowly coming out, our stars we look up to as children turning out pedos or rapists."