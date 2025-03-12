Man who sneaked into Diddy’s party in the '90s reveals what he saw inside: “I did see a few...”

"Never once was I questioned that evening, and so as the night unfolded, I got bolder," the man recalled.

Lately, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in the headlines due to his infamous parties! In the 90s, the disgraced rapper used to throw so-called 'White Parties' every year following the inaugural party in 1998. Over the years, many renowned celebrities, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton, have attended Combs' parties. In July 1999, a man named Chris Harris managed to sneak into one of Combs' parties. At that time, Harris worked as a news reporter for the East Hampton Star, and somehow, he showed up at the party after he heard people talking about 'Puffy's barbeque' while he was surfboarding at a beach.

During an interview with the New York Post, Harris candidly spoke about his experience at Combs' party and shared, "For one night, 25 years and 35 pounds ago, I was millionaire financier Ted Ammon. It was July 3, 1999, and I was a 22-year-old cub reporter for the East Hampton Star. While drying off after a quick surf session at Bridgehampton’s Mecox Beach, I overheard two men talking about needing to get home to “get ready for Puffy’s barbecue." Smelling of the beach, I sprinted to my 1991 Volkswagen Jetta and headed toward Diddy’s 4,500-square-foot waterfront mansion in East Hampton. My sole intention was to stand outside and jot down the names of arriving guests for a possible story."

Recalling the experience, Harris further explained, "Never would I have imagined I’d end up partying well into the night with hip-hop legends like Jay-Z and Hamptons scenesters like designer Betsey Johnson. Wearing a wrinkled shirt I found balled up on my back seat, I stood with the dozens of fans, paparazzi, and lookie-loos assembled along Hedges Banks Drive. 'You want to get in?' asked an attractive blonde who walked up to me. 'You know it,' I replied. 'Great. Listen, she started. So, you’re name is Ted Ammon, and I am your guest, cool?' I nodded."

While speaking of the party in detail, Harris quipped, "The R&B music was deafening, pumped out by 20 speakers spread across the backyard. In the DJ booth was A Tribe Called Quest‘s Q-Tip. The air smelled like Willie Nelson’s tour bus. Naked and topless women filled the swimming pool, and models handed out champagne. The line for food was agonizingly slow, but worth it: I’ve yet to find a better-tasting hot dog."

In the same interview, Harris also shed light on the celebrities who attended the party. Talking of Combs, Harris said, "Diddy was ever-present, dressed in white with gold chains draped around his neck and a bottle of bubbly in hand. He posed for photos with rapper Busta Rhymes, mogul Russell Simmons, Ivanka Trump, comedian Bill Bellamy, actor Tyson Beckford, and “Baywatch” stars Carmen Electra and Elisa Bridges. Only the famous guests were allowed inside Puffy’s home, a manse he sold in 2020 for $4.7 million. Never once was I questioned that evening, and so as the night unfolded, I got bolder. I flirted with Carmen Electra." Harris continued, "I saw no lubricant, no sex toys, and no pink cocaine. I did see a few people passed out, including the girl who helped me get inside. I don’t know if Ted Ammon ever showed up for the shindig, but I like to think he did."

Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on September 16, 2024, after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, Combs has been denied bail thrice and is currently awaiting trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025. According to BBC, Combs can face life imprisonment if he's found guilty of a racketeering charge, and he can get a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if he's found guilty of the sex trafficking charge.