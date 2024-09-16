Did Chase and Natasha get married? ‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’ star Lori rocks the boat in son’s love life

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Natasha and Lori clash fiercely as they compete for the spotlight—and Chase's devotion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The phrase 'mama's boy' has taken on a whole new meaning. TLC's 'I Love a Mama's Boy' is returning after a two-year break, and this new season promises to shake things up as the sons and their mothers challenge their girlfriends, husbands, and partners like never before. In the Season 4 teaser, Chase and his mother Lori are a standout duo of 'I Love a Mama's Boy'. However, Chase's fiancée, Natasha, is unhappy with their close-knit connection.

Lori tells Natasha, "I'm the eyes and ears for Chase," and adds, "I know what he likes," while she’s shopping for a wedding dress. In the confessional, Natasha says, "I will lose my ever-loving mind if she keeps on with it." According to the press release for Season 4, while Lori and Natasha are both classic Southern Belles, a rivalry is brewing underneath their refined facades as they compete for Chase's heart and attention.

Chase's fiancée, Natasha, is unhappy with his close-knit connection with his mother, Lori in 'I Love a Mama's Boy' (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Chase and mother Lori are often mistaken for a couple

When Chase is seen dancing with his mother, Lori says that people often believe they "are a couple," noting that "they don't think of us as being mother and son." Lori’s affection for her child is evident in one clip where she can be seen sniffing his clothes and saying, "Oh, it still smells like baby Chase."

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Chase’s mother, Lori, is occasionally mistaken for his lover (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 mother Lori stands tall between Chase and Natasha's wedding

Given their close relationship, Chase’s mother, Lori, is occasionally mistaken for his lover. As a result, Chase's girlfriend, Natasha, finds herself constantly competing for his attention. Natasha finds it difficult to retain her tolerance as Lori continues to intrude in their relationship, particularly as she prepares for a future wedding.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Natasha finds it difficult to retain her tolerance as Lori continues to intrude in her relationship with Chase (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 to bring more intense drama

Fans of 'I Love a Mama's Boy' can anticipate more heated moments and complex relationships as the show's fourth season introduces new family dynamics and reignites old ones. It remains to be seen if the guys can eventually set limits with their moms, or if they will have to keep struggling.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' returns for its fourth season on TLC on Monday, September 16 at 9 PM ET/PT.