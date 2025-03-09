Salma Hayek reveals how Channing Tatum 'nearly killed' her during 'Magic Mike' lap dance moment

"So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No,'" Hayek recalled.

Salma Hayek revealed that Channing Tatum "nearly killed" her during rehearsals for 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' because of a lap dance stunt gone wrong. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Hayek described the incident where Tatum flipped her upside down while holding onto her pants. She worried about having a wardrobe malfunction, and things quickly got out of control, as per Vanity Fair.

"You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere," Hayek explained to Kimmel. "But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head." Tatum held onto her pants, but Hayek became more worried about whether she was wearing underwear. "I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in that moment," she said. "So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’"

Hayek added, "Everybody came in and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!’" In 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance', Tatum returns as the famous stripper Mike Lane. The story follows Mike as he falls in love with a passionate older woman, played by Hayek, who encourages him to create a stripper stage show in London. In the meanwhile, Hayek has made several notable appearances on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' as well, showcasing her vibrant personality and diverse talents. In an episode that was released in November, Hayek taught Fallon how to dance with a snake, reminiscent of her iconic scene from 'From Dusk Till Dawn. ' The segment was filled with humor, especially when Fallon struggled to copy her moves, prompting Hayek to quip, "No, Jimmy! It looks like you need to go to the bathroom."

The 57-year-old actress looked stylish and elegant, with a hint of boldness. Her outfit had ruched details that highlighted her figure, and she wore striking thigh-high black leather boots, adding a strong and classy touch. She finished the look with a chunky silver chain necklace, showing off her unique style: "glamorous, with a hint of rebellion," as per Hello! Magazine. Beyond entertainment, Hayek has been active in philanthropy. She has leveraged her Hollywood status to empower Latina women and fundraise against gender-based violence. She is also involved with the Kering Foundation and the founding of Gucci CHIME with Beyonce, The Australian reported.

Salma Hayek attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

One of Hayek's most anticipated endeavors is 'Without Blood', a war drama directed by Angelina Jolie. This film is an adaptation of the novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco. In an exciting development, Hayek is also set to make her directorial debut with an upcoming film produced by Angelina Jolie. While details about the project remain under wraps, Hayek has expressed enthusiasm about stepping behind the camera, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career, as per People.